IPL 2022: "He just started crying"- Tilak Varma recounts his coach's reaction after MI selected him at the mega auction

Talented uncapped batter Tilak Varma recently revealed that his coach became emotional after learning about his ward's selection in the Mumbai Indians squad during the mega auction last month.

The Mumbai Indians managed to overcome the challenge of a couple of other franchises to sign the exciting Hyderabadi for ₹1.7 crores.

In a video uploaded by the Mumbai Indians, Tilak Varma spoke about his initial reaction after MI signed him and went on to recount that his coach started crying in joy while on a video call with him. He said:

"When the auction was going on, I was on a video call with my coach. He was so happy that he wasn't able to say anything. He just started crying."

Varma then opened up about his excitement to play for a highly successful franchise like Mumbai. He said he was also keen to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma and learn the intricacies of the craft of batting from the veteran.

"I am feeling very proud because I have been watching the Mumbai Indians team since my childhood. And ever since MI first became champions, I have been following them. When the auction was going on, we were in a bubble for Ranji Trophy. I was watching the auction with my seniors. So when Mi picked me up, I felt very happy. I want to learn so much from Rohit Sharma, as he is currently one of the legends in the Indian cricket team," added Varma.

Mumbai Indians' IPL 2022 season begins on March 27

In IPL 2022, the Mumbai Indians (MI) will compete in Group A alongside Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG).

The five-time champions will begin their IPL 2022 schedule with an exciting clash against the Delhi Capitals on March 27 at Brabourne – CCI Stadium in Mumbai.

Click here to view the IPL 2022 Venue.

Here is the team's full schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

Match 2: Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians - 3:30 PM IST, March 27, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3:30 PM IST, April 2, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 6, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 9, MCA Stadium Pune

Match 23: Mumbai Indians vs. Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 13, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 26: Mumbai Indians vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 3:30 PM IST, April 16, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 33: Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, April 21, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 37: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 24, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 51: Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 6, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 56: Mumbai Indians vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, May 9, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 65: Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, May 17, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 69: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, May 21, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

