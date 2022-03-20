"He was one of the best ever for India" - Gujarat Titans youngster Yash Dayal eager to work with Ashish Nehra in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra considers left-arm pacer Yash Dayal a great prospect, and the former India pacer was instrumental in picking him for a whopping ₹3.2 crore at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Many, including myself, were a tad surprised when the bid went as high for someone who hasn’t yet played much first-class cricket. But for young Yash, things couldn’t be better. It was indeed a transformative moment for the young man and a good IPL performance could well push him for more glory in the months to come.

When I spoke to him, he looked calm and composed. Things appeared to have all settled in finally. That he has now earned crores as a young man and can take care of his family is a huge achievement for anyone. Yash isn’t an exception. But he also knows that it is all because of his cricket and is now keen to deliver for the Gujarat Titans.

“I have added pace in the last few months. Earlier I used to bowl in the early 130s. Now I am touching 140kmph consistently”, he said, before going on to add, “If I can swing the ball at this pace I am confident I will be able to do well for my team”.

So does Nehra make things easier for him in the change room? Yash was quick out of the blocks.

“Absolutely. Having him as head coach is great because he has seen it all as a player and also as a coach. As a left-arm fast bowler, he was one of the best ever for India. I am much looking forward to learning from him and improving my skills”, said the young man.

"I wasn't sure if it was real" - Yash Dayal on Gujarat Titans picking him at IPL 2022 Auction

But the most interesting part of the conversation was how he reacted to the auction and to the bid. Here’s Yash for you.

“On Day 1 my name did not come up and I was hoping it will come at some point around early afternoon the next day. Finally when our lot was up for auction I have to confess I was nervous. The two previous names went unsold and I was thinking if I wasn’t picked up by anyone it was all over for me. I was with a friend at the time and had spoken to my parents ahead of the auction. And when the bid started going up, I couldn’t believe myself."

"I wasn’t sure if it was real. I can’t describe to you the joy and must say it wasn’t something I had expected. My world had changed and when I called my parents soon after they were in tears. It seemed all the hard work I had put in had worked for me”, said an emotional Yash.

That’s what the IPL is all about. It is about aspiration and fulfilling dreams. It makes one a hero overnight and offers an opportunity. That’s why it is the brand it is now and will soon capture our imagination for two straight months with IPL 2022 starting the 26th of March. The Yash Dayal story isn’t unique. Rather, it is the norm in the IPL, making it India’s most valued sports property.

