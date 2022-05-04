"Don't think CSK should make any changes" - Imran Tahir not in favor of Shivam Dube making a comeback for IPL 2022 match vs RCB

South African spinner Imran Tahir reckons that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) must resist the urge to bring back Shivam Dube for the IPL 2022 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday in Pune.

When Chennai took on Bangalore during the first half of the tournament, Dube emerged as the Player of the Match for an unbeaten 95 off 46 balls. However, he lost his place in the playing XI in the franchise’s previous match following some poor returns with the willow.

Agreeing that Dube has played some impressive knocks for CSK, Tahir advised the franchise not to tamper with the winning combination. During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, he opined:

“I don’t think CSK should make any changes because they are coming off a win. They might have to make a change in the overseas combination (to fit in Dwayne Bravo). Dube has played a couple of good knocks, but I feel that they should stick to the same combination.”

In MS Dhoni’s first match since taking back the captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja, Chennai defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 13 runs in their previous encounter. Batting first, CSK put up 202 for 2 as Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 99 while Devon Conway remained unbeaten on 85. The openers put on a massive stand of 182.

Incidentally, Conway came into the playing XI as Bravo was unavailable due to fitness issues. Admitting that it would be tough to leave out the Kiwi batter following his success against SRH, Tahir added that Chennai might have to look at some other options to fit in the West Indies all-rounder. The 43-year-old stated:

“Devon Conway grabbed his opportunity with both hands. If Bravo is fit, CSK need to figure out whether they want to go with a local batter or bring him back because he has been doing really well. I feel Conway deserves to retain his spot.”

Apart from Conway, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana and Dwaine Pretorius were the other overseas players in Chennai’s line-up for the IPL 2022 match against Hyderabad.

“CSK must stick to how they played the last game and stay positive” - Imran Tahir

Despite Chennai’s win in the previous match, their chances of qualifying for the playoffs remain very slim. Urging his former franchise to continue playing positive cricket, Tahir said:

“The match will be very important for Chennai since losing even one game from here will severely hurt their playoff chances. But they should be confident as they are coming off a win. RCB will be low on confidence having lost three games but I feel CSK must stick to how they played the last game and stay positive. I think Chennai have the upper hand over Bangalore.”

Chennai are presently occupying ninth position in the IPL 2022 points table, having registered only three wins in nine matches.

Edited by Sai Krishna