IPL 2022: IPL 2022: 3 reasons why SRH might make the playoffs

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) had more doubts than answers after the IPL 2022 auction in February. Coming off their worst and most controversial campaign, they failed to retain their best bowler, signed two rookies for big prices, and then saw assistant coach Simon Katich leave before the new season as he was unhappy with the management.

Above all, there were doubts about how the 2016 champions would compete in a 10-team tournament with a mismatched team led by a captain yet to recover from a long-standing injury, a 22-year-old leader in the spin attack, two lead pacers without any form in the leadup, and a batting order with a bit too many openers.

Yet, at the almost halfway stage of IPL 2022, they have four wins from six games. They started with back-to-back losses, almost vindicating the speculation, but roared back with four consecutive wins, defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the high-flying Gujarat Titans (GT), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Below, we discuss three reasons behind this turnaround and why SRH could maintain their momentum and reach the playoffs.

#1 SRH have a superb middle order

The biggest transition for SRH since their wooden-spoon finish in 2021 has been in their middle order. From playing a string of uncapped Indian players in crucial positions, they have settled on the Rahul Tripathi-Aiden Markram-Nicholas Pooran trio, who are firing on all cylinders. They have a total of 508 runs after six matches.

The choice looks superbly calibrated and gives the impression of perfect role clarity, especially because the latter two players showed unimpressive form in those very positions last season. They look well-versed with each other's strengths and weaknesses and with just the right amount of responsibility on their shoulders.

Middle orders can make or break T20 campaigns, and SRH's bunch looks certain to lead their charge in IPL 2022.

#2 An enterprising opening combination

Tripathi, Markram, and Priyam Garg all had the experience of opening in the IPL and international cricket and could have partnered Kane Williamson at the top of the order. But SRH decided to go with all-rounder Abhishek Sharma who, before the season, had reached double figures in just 10 out of his 22 IPL matches.

But the move worked like a charm. Abhishek has found his mojo as an opener and already has three 30-plus scores this season. He single-handedly helped his team beat the Chennai Super Kings with a brilliant 75 (50), heralding the turnaround and a run of four wins.

He has formed a brilliant left-hand-right-hand, rookie-veteran, aggressor-anchor combination with skipper Williamson. They have shown they can give stable starts under pressure and can take on bowlers when needed too, which will help the Orange Army go a long way not in IPL 2022.

#3 T Natarajan steps up

Another reason for SRH's uninspiring finish last year was the lack of veracity in their bowling attack. T Natarajan, a crucial cog in the powerplay and death overs, missed most of the season due to injury and his absence had a glaring impact.

The left-arm pacer returned to the fold this season and in stunning fashion. He's currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the league with 12 scalps from six games at an average of 17.33 and an economy rate of 8.66. He's bowling with nous and nailing his yorkers, showing exactly what his team missed in 2021.

In the absence of Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar not being in prime form, Natarajan has emerged as the unsaid leader of SRH's bowling attack. If he continues this way and gets basic support from others, there will be no stopping Hyderabad from reaching the playoffs.

