IPL 2022: IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: Hardik Pandya enters top 5, Tilak Varma at No. 7 - Updated after Match 51

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in an IPL 2022 clash at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday, 6 May.

Well-made 40s from skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 28), wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan (45 off 29), and lower-order batter Tim David (44 off 21) took Mumbai to 177/6 in 20 overs, which was just about par. Rashid Khan was the wrecker-in-chief, with the Titans spinners taking two wickets for just 24 runs in his four overs. Pradeep Sangwan (1/23) supported him well.

In reply, GT got off to as sublime a start, with openers Shubman Gill (52 off 36) and Wriddhiman Saha (55 off 40) stitching together a 106-run stand. But luck favored the courageous five-time champions after their dismissals as one hit-wicket and a run-out brought the equation to nine runs needed off the last over. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia, who have chased more difficult chances under more pressure situations this season, were at the crease.

But left-arm seamer Daniel Sams, in the redemption story after a forgettable first few games, uncorked some remarkable wide yorkers and conceded just three runs in his first five balls. Miller tried his best to hit the last ball for a six, but a low full-toss near the tramp line proved too good for the South African batter. This was the Titans' first defeat while batting second in IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 updated points table

The match didn't affect the positions of both teams in the points table. However, the Titans, with a second consecutive loss, are now in a more vulnerable position. Their net run rate (NRR) also dropped from +0.158 to +0.120, making the situation worse. Now, if the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday (7 May), the fellow debutants will claim the top spot owing to having a superior NRR.

Mumbai are out of the qualification race and stayed at No. 10 despite clinching two points here. However, with their newfound team balance and form, they look dangerously poised to spoil the chances of other teams.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma lead the run-scoring charts for their team in IPL 2022.

Hardik and Tilak Varma continue to be their respective teams' top run-scorers, despite not scoring too many at Brabourne. Tilak scored 21 (16) before being run-out by none other than Hardik. The Titans skipper managed 24 (14) in the chase and was then run-out himself. But both players gained spots in the Orange Cap rankings - Hardik going up from No. 8 to No. 5 and Tilak going from No. 9 to No. 7.

Meanwhile, Gill notched a half-century after a long time and entered the top 10 of the Orange Cap table again, sitting at No. 9 with a tally of 321 runs.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

No change in the top 10 of the IPL 2022 Purple Cap table.

There was no change in the top 10 of the Purple Cap chart. This was depictive of the fact that no bowler from either team has had an eye-catching big season yet, despite their contrasting positions in the points table.

Titans' Mohammed Shami had a horrible day, getting hit for 42 runs in his four wicketless overs. But the right-arm pacer maintained his spot at No. 7 in the chart, the best for his team, with a total of 15 scalps from 11 games.

Mumbai leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin, who played only his seventh game of the season on Friday, got two crucial wickets. He became the side's top wicket-taker with a total tally of eight, pitting him at a lowly No. 30 in the Purple Cap table.

