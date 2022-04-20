×
"It actually killed the game!" - Fans slam umpire for controversial call that led to Marcus Stoinis' wicket against RCB in IPL 2022

Stoinis was frustrated after getting dismissed, probably due to umpire&#039;s controversial wide call. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Stoinis was frustrated after getting dismissed, probably due to umpire's controversial wide call. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Apr 20, 2022 12:18 AM IST
Marcus Stoinis once again failed to finish the game off for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged victorious by 18 runs. Stoinis scored 24 off 15 balls and looked in the zone to take LSG over the line.

But some smart bowling by Josh Hazlewood led to the downfall of his compatriot. However, it was the ball before the dismissal that broke the rhythm for Marcus Stoinis.

With 34 runs needed off 12 balls and Stoinis and Jason Holder at the crease, it still looked like LSG were in the game. However, the first ball of the 18th over was not called wide by the umpire, despite it being way outside off-stump.

Marcus Stoinis was certainly not impressed with the call and seemed to be fuming. The very next ball, the all-rounder tried to scoop Hazlewood over fine leg, but could only deflect the ball onto the stumps.

The 32-year-old uttered some expletives in frustration, which seemed to be directed towards the umpire. Fans on Twitter too felt that Stoinis lost his focus due to the poor decision of the umpire and that cost him his wicket.

Other fans slammed the LSG management for once again sending Marcus Stoinis too late in the chase. Here are some of the reactions:

The poor call by umpire of not giving a wide played a part in that Stoinis dismissal.That was a very big wide.
Stoinis gonna cop a massive fine now because an umpire can’t use his eyes properly
Also, Stoinis was hard done on that wide call. Most umpires give it a wide.I have always felt these wide calls cannot be subjective. Can be disastrous in such circumstances as it proved to be for Stoinis and Lucknow. It actually killed the game.
Due respect to Hazlewood who is fantastic, the umpire has bowled Stoinis here, this is so so poor.
Holding back Stoinis is a little baffling…I’m sure there’s a Gameplan but…there’s merit to push him higher up the order. Thoughts?
Nonsense Fair Play award. Stoinis should be allowed to vent. That ball was wide by a mile. Athletes compete, it's brutal, let them be. #RCBvLSG
This may hurt Stoinis a lot 😂 but what a ball Josh 😙 https://t.co/ebc9csc4kQ
Stoinis Current Mood 😂😂 https://t.co/64AtKNUMEk
Marcus Stoinis and KL Rahul waiting for umpire at dugout #RCBvsLSG https://t.co/equ7pz2Nxt
Stoinis waiting for this umpire after the game https://t.co/DcZjAuZ71X
Stoinis almost hit RCB player https://t.co/oFIFFzQF3v
I don’t know who is calling shots at @LucknowIPL . Sending Marcus Stoinis So Down The Order Is Bizzare.
#Stoinis aggression while getting bowled by #hazelwood & not given wide by umpire. #RCBvLSG https://t.co/1lML6kxzh4
Stoinis Should Have Batted At Number 5 Today. Match Was Set At That Point. But They Send Deepak Hooda And Ayush Badoni Ahead Of Him. Sometimes You Have To Think Out Of The Box.
Marcus Stoinis adding some extra colorful vocabulary to this night of IPL action. https://t.co/vGf7d2oIFp
Hazlewood got the Big Stoin with the mind play there. With the previous ball not given a wide, he may have known Stoinis will shuffle across. So this time, he bowled it angling in rather than taking out. Hit the pad and on to the stumps. #RCB
stoinis emotions in 2 balls 🤣🤣
Need DRS for wide. Shocking umpiring costs Stoinis his wicket
Badoni won 1 match that doesn't mean u send him above stoinis and holder everytime when req runrate is high #IPL2022
Stoinis is a man with crazy emotions 😭

Marcus Stoinis was left with too much to do once again

LSG have a strong and deep batting line-up and would have backed themselves to chase the total down. However, Josh Hazlewood was once again brilliant in the powerplay, picking up the wickets of Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey.

KL Rhavel and Krunal Pandya tried to stabilize the LSG innings, but the skipper had to depart through an unfortunate strangle down the leg-side. Krunal Pandya played a fine knock of 42, but Lucknow kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

The likes of Stoinis and Jason Holder just had too much to do in the end as LSG could only manage 163/8 in their 20 overs. The management will need to think about getting more out of their overseas all-rounders when it comes to batting.

