"It actually killed the game!" - Fans slam umpire for controversial call that led to Marcus Stoinis' wicket against RCB in IPL 2022

Marcus Stoinis once again failed to finish the game off for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged victorious by 18 runs. Stoinis scored 24 off 15 balls and looked in the zone to take LSG over the line.
But some smart bowling by Josh Hazlewood led to the downfall of his compatriot. However, it was the ball before the dismissal that broke the rhythm for Marcus Stoinis.
With 34 runs needed off 12 balls and Stoinis and Jason Holder at the crease, it still looked like LSG were in the game. However, the first ball of the 18th over was not called wide by the umpire, despite it being way outside off-stump.
Marcus Stoinis was certainly not impressed with the call and seemed to be fuming. The very next ball, the all-rounder tried to scoop Hazlewood over fine leg, but could only deflect the ball onto the stumps.
The 32-year-old uttered some expletives in frustration, which seemed to be directed towards the umpire. Fans on Twitter too felt that Stoinis lost his focus due to the poor decision of the umpire and that cost him his wicket.
Other fans slammed the LSG management for once again sending Marcus Stoinis too late in the chase. Here are some of the reactions:
Marcus Stoinis was left with too much to do once again
LSG have a strong and deep batting line-up and would have backed themselves to chase the total down. However, Josh Hazlewood was once again brilliant in the powerplay, picking up the wickets of Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey.
KL Rhavel and Krunal Pandya tried to stabilize the LSG innings, but the skipper had to depart through an unfortunate strangle down the leg-side. Krunal Pandya played a fine knock of 42, but Lucknow kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.
The likes of Stoinis and Jason Holder just had too much to do in the end as LSG could only manage 163/8 in their 20 overs. The management will need to think about getting more out of their overseas all-rounders when it comes to batting.