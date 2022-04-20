"It actually killed the game!" - Fans slam umpire for controversial call that led to Marcus Stoinis' wicket against RCB in IPL 2022

Marcus Stoinis once again failed to finish the game off for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) emerged victorious by 18 runs. Stoinis scored 24 off 15 balls and looked in the zone to take LSG over the line.

But some smart bowling by Josh Hazlewood led to the downfall of his compatriot. However, it was the ball before the dismissal that broke the rhythm for Marcus Stoinis.

With 34 runs needed off 12 balls and Stoinis and Jason Holder at the crease, it still looked like LSG were in the game. However, the first ball of the 18th over was not called wide by the umpire, despite it being way outside off-stump.

Marcus Stoinis was certainly not impressed with the call and seemed to be fuming. The very next ball, the all-rounder tried to scoop Hazlewood over fine leg, but could only deflect the ball onto the stumps.

The 32-year-old uttered some expletives in frustration, which seemed to be directed towards the umpire. Fans on Twitter too felt that Stoinis lost his focus due to the poor decision of the umpire and that cost him his wicket.

Other fans slammed the LSG management for once again sending Marcus Stoinis too late in the chase. Here are some of the reactions:

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill The poor call by umpire of not giving a wide played a part in that Stoinis dismissal.



Tom Carpenter @Carpo34 Stoinis gonna cop a massive fine now because an umpire can’t use his eyes properly Stoinis gonna cop a massive fine now because an umpire can’t use his eyes properly

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Also, Stoinis was hard done on that wide call. Most umpires give it a wide.



I have always felt these wide calls cannot be subjective. Can be disastrous in such circumstances as it proved to be for Stoinis and Lucknow. It actually killed the game. Also, Stoinis was hard done on that wide call. Most umpires give it a wide.I have always felt these wide calls cannot be subjective. Can be disastrous in such circumstances as it proved to be for Stoinis and Lucknow. It actually killed the game.

Rajdeep Singh @CricRajdeep Due respect to Hazlewood who is fantastic, the umpire has bowled Stoinis here, this is so so poor. Due respect to Hazlewood who is fantastic, the umpire has bowled Stoinis here, this is so so poor.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Holding back Stoinis is a little baffling…I’m sure there’s a Gameplan but…there’s merit to push him higher up the order. Thoughts? Holding back Stoinis is a little baffling…I’m sure there’s a Gameplan but…there’s merit to push him higher up the order. Thoughts?

Joe @josephradhik Nonsense Fair Play award. Stoinis should be allowed to vent. That ball was wide by a mile. Athletes compete, it's brutal, let them be. #RCBvLSG Nonsense Fair Play award. Stoinis should be allowed to vent. That ball was wide by a mile. Athletes compete, it's brutal, let them be. #RCBvLSG

hey yo @widmingbaer Stoinis waiting for this umpire after the game Stoinis waiting for this umpire after the game https://t.co/DcZjAuZ71X

Big Cric Fan @cric_big_fan Stoinis almost hit RCB player Stoinis almost hit RCB player https://t.co/oFIFFzQF3v

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola I don’t know who is calling shots at @LucknowIPL . Sending Marcus Stoinis So Down The Order Is Bizzare. I don’t know who is calling shots at @LucknowIPL . Sending Marcus Stoinis So Down The Order Is Bizzare.

Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 @VibhuBhola Stoinis Should Have Batted At Number 5 Today. Match Was Set At That Point.



But They Send Deepak Hooda And Ayush Badoni Ahead Of Him.



Sometimes You Have To Think Out Of The Box. Stoinis Should Have Batted At Number 5 Today. Match Was Set At That Point. But They Send Deepak Hooda And Ayush Badoni Ahead Of Him. Sometimes You Have To Think Out Of The Box.

Peter Della Penna @PeterDellaPenna Marcus Stoinis adding some extra colorful vocabulary to this night of IPL action. Marcus Stoinis adding some extra colorful vocabulary to this night of IPL action. https://t.co/vGf7d2oIFp

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak Hazlewood got the Big Stoin with the mind play there. With the previous ball not given a wide, he may have known Stoinis will shuffle across. So this time, he bowled it angling in rather than taking out. Hit the pad and on to the stumps. #RCB Hazlewood got the Big Stoin with the mind play there. With the previous ball not given a wide, he may have known Stoinis will shuffle across. So this time, he bowled it angling in rather than taking out. Hit the pad and on to the stumps. #RCB

??? @wrogn_ stoinis emotions in 2 balls 🤣🤣 stoinis emotions in 2 balls 🤣🤣

AD @cricadharsh Need DRS for wide. Shocking umpiring costs Stoinis his wicket Need DRS for wide. Shocking umpiring costs Stoinis his wicket

Venkatesh @D11_Venkydhoni Badoni won 1 match that doesn't mean u send him above stoinis and holder everytime when req runrate is high #IPL2022 Badoni won 1 match that doesn't mean u send him above stoinis and holder everytime when req runrate is high #IPL2022

Billgates Billu @BillgatesBillu Stoinis is a man with crazy emotions Stoinis is a man with crazy emotions 😭

Marcus Stoinis was left with too much to do once again

LSG have a strong and deep batting line-up and would have backed themselves to chase the total down. However, Josh Hazlewood was once again brilliant in the powerplay, picking up the wickets of Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey.

KL Rhavel and Krunal Pandya tried to stabilize the LSG innings, but the skipper had to depart through an unfortunate strangle down the leg-side. Krunal Pandya played a fine knock of 42, but Lucknow kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

The likes of Stoinis and Jason Holder just had too much to do in the end as LSG could only manage 163/8 in their 20 overs. The management will need to think about getting more out of their overseas all-rounders when it comes to batting.

Edited by Parimal