IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: MCA Stadium pitch history, stats

After losing their first two matches in IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians (MI) will battle Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tomorrow evening at the MCA Stadium in Pune. MI lost their season opener to Delhi Capitals and then suffered a defeat against the Rajasthan Royals in their second game.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches so far. The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will have confidence on their side, having thrashed the Punjab Kings in their previous outing.

The venue in Pune has equally assisted the batters and the bowlers. The dew factor has not impacted the games much as the team batting first has won both IPL 2022 fixtures played on this ground.

As the MCA Stadium gears up to host the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20 matches played at the venue.

MCA Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 40

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 20

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals, 2018

Lowest team score: 73 - Punjab Kings vs. Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Highest individual score: 106 - Shane Watson (CSK) vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 196/7 - Gujarat Lions vs. Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 161

MCA Stadium Last Match

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs in the last game played on this ground. Shubman Gill stole the show with an 84-run knock, while Lockie Ferguson scalped four wickets for GT.

A total of 15 wickets fell in that contest, with only two going into the accounts of the spinners. Batters from the two teams smashed eight sixes in 40 overs.

