IPL 2022: Kuldeep Sen age, salary, hometown and T20 stats

Kuldeep Sen came into the limelight yesterday when he bowled an impressive 20th over to help the Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by three runs.

Sen had to defend 15 runs against Avesh Khan and Marcus Stoinis in the last over.

Since Stoinis was well-set, many fans thought that the Lucknow Super Giants were the favorites to win the contest. However, Sen bowled three dot balls on the trot to win the game for his team.

Stoinis hit a four and a six off the last two deliveries, but LSG eventually fell short by three runs.

Sen has become the talk of the town following his brilliant execution in the last over yesterday. In this article, we will now look at some interesting things you need to know about the new star of IPL 2022.

Kuldeep Sen Age

Kuldeep was born on October 22, 1996. As of April 11, 2022, he is 25 years and 171 days old.

Kuldeep Sen Salary

Rajasthan Royals are the first team to acquire the services of Kuldeep in the IPL. The Royals signed him at his base price of ₹20 lakh at the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Hometown

Sen was born in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh. His father runs a saloon for a living. Kuldeep plays domestic cricket for his home state.

T20 stats

Rajasthan Royals



"Kuldeep is a special talent and (I think) he will be special for India too soon." - Sanju Samson

So far in his T20 career, Kuldeep has played 19 matches, scalping 13 wickets at a strike rate of close to 30. The right-arm fast bowler has an economy rate of 8.23 in the shortest format of the game. His best bowling figures are 3/21.

It will be interesting to see if he can better his T20 numbers in the IPL. Sen is likely to be a regular member of the RR playing XI from now on.

