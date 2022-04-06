IPL 2022, LSG vs DC: 3 player battles to watch out for

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday (April 7) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai hoping to notch up their third IPL 2022 win on the trot.

Delhi will hope to grab their second win and will be buoyed by the additions of David Warner and Anrich Nortje, giving them much-needed firepower. Lucknow will most likely bring in Marcus Stoinis, who will be available for selection as well.

Safe to say, this game will be a clash of heavyweights. With both sides filled with players who boast of flamboyance and skill, expect the contest to be an evenly-matched one.

Here are the player battles to watch out for ahead of the marquee matchup.

#1 LSG skipper KL Rahul vs Axar Patel

After a golden duck in the first match, LSG skipper KL Rahul was back among the runs with scores of 40 and 68 in the next two games.

Attempting to arrest the runfest will be DC tweaker Axar Patel, who has dismissed him thrice in all their IPL encounters. Patel has been wicketless so far in IPL 2022 and having him roll his arm over in the powerplay might not be a bad idea.

#2 David Warner vs Ravi Bishnoi

History shows that leg-spinner Ravi Bishoi has had the better of the southpaw twice. David Warner will be suiting up for a familiar franchise and will be keen to make amends for last season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The leggie has been economical and has two wickets from three games. Warner's record in the IPL has been stellar — 5286 runs from 143 matches at an average of 42.63 and a strike rate of 140.55. Can he fire against the wily spinner?

#3 Prithvi Shaw vs Avesh Khan

With scores of 38 and 10, Prithvi Shaw is yet to establish himself in IPL 2022 and DC's upcoming game against LSG will have him hoping to do better with the bat.

Challenging his rise will be former DC pacer Avesh Khan, who justified his price tag with a scintillating four-wicket haul against the Sunrisers.

His figures of 4/24 show that he's managed to nail the lengths early on in the game and has also been tough to get away with in the slog overs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar