IPL 2022: LSG vs DC telecast channel list and live streaming details

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their fourth match of IPL 2022 tonight against last year's table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC).

LSG have gotten off to a fine start this year. They lost their first match to Gujarat Titans but bounced back in style with victories against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have won one and lost one match this season. They started their campaign on a winning note against Mumbai Indians but fell short against Gujarat Titans in their second fixture.

Big names like Rishabh Pant, Mustafizur Rahman, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis will be in action during this IPL match. On that note, here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the game.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here's how fans living in the USA, UK, Canada, UK and Australia can watch the match live:

USA & Canada: Willow TV

England: Sky Sports

Australia: FOX Sports

UAE: beIN Sports.

Today IPL match time

The battle between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will commence at 7:30 PM in India. The start time for Canada is 10:30 AM, while fans living in Australia can follow live action from 1:00 AM onwards.

For the UAE, the start time is 6:00 PM, while the first ball of this contest will be bowled at 2:00 PM in the UK.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee