IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: 3 player battles to watch out for

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have been one of the more consistent sides in IPL 2022. A solid game plan and an astute understanding of the conditions and personnel have been key factors behind their successful debut campaign so far.

Up against them will be fellow debutants Gujarat Titans, who have played some quality cricket, but have been a bit off-color in their last couple of games.

Both teams are the frontrunners to make it to the playoffs. While the two teams have 16 points each, LSG occupy the top spot by virtue of having a better net run rate.

But GT will leapfrog Lucknow into the first position if Hardik Pandya and Co. emerge victorious at the Maharastra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) on Tuesday (May 10).

On that note, we take a look at the player battles to watch out for.

#1 KL Rahul vs Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami enjoys bowling against KL Rahul, having dismissed the LSG skipper thrice so far. Both players have been vital cogs for their respective franchises this season.

Rahul, despite getting dismissed for a diamond duck in the last game, has stacked up 451 runs from 11 IPL 2022 matches at an average of 50.11 and a strike rate of 145.01.

Shami, on the the other hand, has been among the wickets, bagging 15 scalps from 11 games.

#2 Avesh Khan vs Shubman Gill

Avesh Khan's return will be a boost for LSG, and if he does play, expect his contest with Shubman Gill to be a cracking one. The seamer has been brilliant this season, picking up 14 wickets at an economy of 8.14.

Gill, meanwhile, has had a rather up-and-down IPL 2022 thus far with a string of big scores and some meager ones. The stylist right-hander will be keen to get his side off to a good start in the pace versus purist battle.

# Rahul Tewatia vs Jason Holder

Rahul Tewatia, who is renowned for finishing with a flurry, will be up against experienced campaigner Jason Holder in the final few overs. Tewatia has smashed 193 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of 150.78. His ability to strike the ball cleanly makes him an asset for GT, who are aiming for top spot.

Holder has also been crucial for LSG this season, taking 12 wickets at a slightly higher economy rate of 9.30. However, his nippy pace and subtle variations are a challenge to deal with at the death.

