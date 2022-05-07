IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: 3 player battles to watch out for

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will play their 11th match of IPL 2022 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tonight at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. LSG have stolen the show in their debut season with their consistent performances. The KL Rahul-led outfit holds second position in the points table with seven wins from 10 matches.

On the other hand, the Kolkata Knight Riders are eighth with eight points from 10 games. A win in tonight's match against the Lucknow Super Giants could take KKR to fifth position on the points table. Hence, it is an important game for the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Kolkata Knight Riders tonight in the IPL. With the match promising to be a thriller, the following three player battles will play a major role in deciding the game's result.

#1 KL Rahul vs Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav has been the best bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022. The right-arm fast bowler has given his team a good start in the powerplay overs by dismissing the openers of the other franchises. However, Yadav will have a tough time tonight when he plays against the Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG have one of the best opening combinations in IPL 2022 as both Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul have an excellent record in the tournament. While de Kock has been a little inconsistent, Rahul has wowed everyone with his big scores in back-to-back matches.

Whenever Rahul plays a big knock, LSG have been in the driver's seat. If Umesh Yadav manages to dismiss Rahul early in the powerplay, the Kolkata Knight Riders will get the upper hand in the match.

#2 Tim Southee vs Quinton de Kock

Another powerplay battle to watch out for will be the one between Kolkata Knight Riders' Kiwi speedster Tim Southee and Lucknow Super Giants' opener Quinton de Kock.

Southee has played only five matches this season, but he has managed to scalp 10 wickets for KKR. On the other hand, de Kock has aggregated 294 runs in 10 innings this season.

The winner of the battle between the duos of Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee vs KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock will likely decide the winner of this game.

#3 Nitish Rana vs Mohsin Khan

Nitish Rana has shown great form in the last few matches of IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Nitish Rana has scored two half-centuries in his last five innings for the Kolkata Knight Riders. In the last game against the Rajasthan Royals, Rana chipped in with a match-winning 37-ball 48, smacking three fours and two sixes.

Rana will hold the key to the Kolkata Knight Riders' success in the batting department, while the Lucknow Super Giants will rest their hopes on Mohsin Khan to get rid of the KKR star early.

Khan has been a surprise performer for LSG this season. He has picked up seven wickets in his last two innings. If he continues in the same vein, he could help LSG win another IPL 2022 game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee