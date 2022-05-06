IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR: MCA Stadium pitch history, stats

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play their 11th match of IPL 2022 tomorrow evening against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MCA Stadium in Pune. LSG have been quite impressive in their debut season, registering seven wins in 10 games. They are close to booking a place in the next round of the tournament.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are in the middle muddle of the standings with eight points from 10 matches. KKR snapped their five-match losing streak with a win against the Rajasthan Royals earlier this week. They will be keen to continue their winning momentum against the Lucknow Super Giants as well.

The MCA Stadium pitch report will be broadcast a few minutes before the toss in Pune. Ahead of that, here are some vital stats you need to know from the matches hosted by this venue.

MCA Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 48

Matches won by teams batting first: 25

Matches won by teams batting second: 23

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2018

Lowest team score: 73 - Punjab Kings vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Highest individual score: 106 - Shane Watson (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 196/7 - Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 162

MCA Stadium Last Match

In the previous game on this ground, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 13 runs. CSK won the toss and invited RCB to bat first. Bangalore scored 173/8 in their 20 overs, riding on a 27-ball 42 from Mahipal Lomror.

Chasing 174, CSK finished with 160/8 in 20 overs to lose the game by 13 runs. 15 sixes were hit across the two innings of the match between RCB and CSK. A total of 16 wickets fell, with spinners accounting for eight of them.

