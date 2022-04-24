IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

Mumbai Indians will play their eighth match of IPL 2022 against the Lucknow Super Giants tonight at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit have a fantastic record at this venue. So fans will expect them to snap their seven-match losing streak tonight.

The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have been very impressive in their debut season. They already have one win against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. KL Rahul and his men will be keen to complete a double over the five-time champions tonight.

Here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 90

Matches won by teams batting first: 43

Matches won by teams batting second: 47

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 167

Wankhede Stadium last match

In the previous game on this ground, the Rajasthan Royals beat the Delhi Capitals by 15 runs. The pitch was a batting paradise as both franchises scored more than 200 runs in their respective 20 overs. Jos Buttler continued his top form by scoring a century, while his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal scored a fifty.

RR finished with 222/2 in the first innings. In reply, DC scored 207/8 even though none of their batters could complete a half-century.

A total of 26 sixes were smashed in the 40 overs bowled during the contest. A combined 10 wickets fell in the two innings, with fast bowlers taking six of them.

Catch the daily IPL live score updates and the latest IPL 2022 points table here at Sportskeeda.

Edited by S Chowdhury