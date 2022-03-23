Lucknow Super Giants sign Andrew Tye as replacement for Mark Wood for IPL 2022

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Australian pacer Andrew Tye as a replacement for injured England fast bowler Mark Wood for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition.

Wood, who was purchased by LSG for ₹7.5 crore at the mega auction in Bengaluru, suffered an elbow injury during England’s first Test against West Indies earlier this month.

Subsequently, it was confirmed that the pacer would not be fit for the IPL and has decided to take an indefinite break from cricket.

Wood's replacement at LSG, Tye (35), has the experience of 27 IPL matches in which he has claimed 40 wickets at an average of 21.80 and an economy rate of 8.46.

The Australian pacer famously took a hat-trick on IPL debut for Gujarat Lions (GL) against Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the 2017 edition. He ended up with excellent bowling figures of 5 for 17 in his four overs.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda BREAKING NEWS



Andrew Tye has been signed by Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for Mark Wood.



He will be joining the new IPL franchise for INR 1 Crore.



#IPL BREAKING NEWSAndrew Tye has been signed by Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for Mark Wood.He will be joining the new IPL franchise for INR 1 Crore. #IPL 2022 🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨Andrew Tye has been signed by Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for Mark Wood.He will be joining the new IPL franchise for INR 1 Crore.#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/c9gKucWS86

He has also claimed 47 scalps in 32 T20Is for Australia. An official IPL release confirmed that Tye has been picked up by LSG for a price of ₹1 crore.

Want Rahul to take risks: Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir

The Lucknow Super Giants are gearing up to make their IPL debut this season. Ahead of the tournament, they hired former India opener Gautam Gambhir as a mentor.

In a recent interview with PTI, the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain opened up on his expectations from skipper KL Rahul. Stressing on being fearless, he emphasized:

"Any captain should learn to take risks. I would want Rahul to take risks and unless you take calculated risks, you won't know if you would succeed or not. Also this time, Quinton de Kock will be our wicketkeeper, so with no keeping duties, he can be free and relaxed, concentrate on his batting and leadership."

He added that the prospect of being a possible candidate for future India captaincy should not play on Rahul’s mind during the IPL. Gambhir explained:

"There is a difference between being talked up as a future India captain and ultimately being appointed India captain. I have never believed that you should play IPL looking at national team. IPL is a platform to express one's self. One can grow as a leader but there are no guarantees that there is a time period that IPL will help you become India captain."

The Lucknow Super Giants will begin their IPL 2022 campaign by taking on the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 28.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar