IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

Mumbai Indians will play their seventh match of IPL 2022 against the Chennai Super Kings tomorrow evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both franchises have achieved enormous success in the last 14 years, but this season, they have managed a combined total of one win thus far.

While MI are winless in the tournament, CSK have won one of their six matches. Every game from here is like a do-or-die match for both the teams.

Before Mumbai and Chennai cross swords for the first time ever in IPL 2022, here's a look at some important stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by DY Patil Stadium.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 18

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 12

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 216/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score: 112/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 155

DY Patil Stadium last match

In the previous match at this venue, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat the Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs. Faf du Plessis stole the show with a 96-run knock at the top for RCB. His half-century powered the Bangalore-based franchise to a 181-run first-innings score.

Chasing 182 to register their fifth win of IPL 2022, LSG managed only 163 runs in their 20 overs. Krunal Pandya top-scored for the Lucknow-based franchise with a 42-run inning.

A total of 14 wickets fell in the contest between LSG and RCB, where pacers dismissed 11 batters. The batters from the two teams smashed 11 sixes in 40 overs.

