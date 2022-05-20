IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, May 21. MI have been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, but they have a chance to spoil DC's party in IPL 2022.

If the Delhi Capitals lose to the Mumbai Indians, they will be knocked out of the competition, while if DC emerge victorious, they will qualify for the playoffs.

With so much at stake in this contest, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous matches hosted by the Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 101.

Matches won by teams batting first: 48.

Matches won by teams batting second: 53.

Matches Tied: 0.

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008.

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011.

Average 1st innings score: 170.

Wankhede Stadium last match

In the last game at this stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets. GT won the toss and elected to bat first. A splendid half-century from captain Hardik Pandya guided Gujarat to 168/5 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 169 to keep their playoff hopes alive, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 170/2 in 18.4 overs. Virat Kohli stole the show with a match-winning half-century, while Glenn Maxwell played a handy cameo of 40 runs at the end to inspire RCB to an eight-wicket victory.

A total of 14 sixes were smashed across the 38.4 overs of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. Seven wickets fell in the contest, with pacers accounting for two of them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee