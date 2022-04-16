IPL 2022, MI vs LSG: Brabourne Stadium pitch history, stats

The Mumbai Indians have suffered five defeats on the trot in IPL 2022. They will play against Lucknow Super Giants at Brabourne Stadium today.

The five-time champions have lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Another defeat in IPL 2022 will make their journey to the playoffs even more challenging.

On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants have won three out of five matches in IPL 2022. They lost to the Rajasthan Royals by three runs in their previous game.

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium has been great for batting in IPL 2022. With MI and LSG set to play an afternoon fixture on this ground, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches played at this venue.

Brabourne Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 215/5 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score: 115 - Deccan Chargers vs. Mumbai Indians, 2010

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

Average first innings score: 189

Brabourne Stadium last match

In the previous game on this ground, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets. Nitish Rana's half-century powered KKR to 175/8 in 20 overs. SRH chased the 176-run target with seven wickets in hand, riding on fifties from Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi.

The batters and the fast bowlers had a great day in Mumbai yesterday. A total of 19 sixes were smacked by the batters of KKR and SRH. Meanwhile, the fast bowlers picked up 10 out of the 11 wickets that fell during the 37.5 overs.

