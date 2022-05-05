Tristan Stubbs joins Mumbai Indians as a replacement for Tymal Mills in IPL 2022

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Tristan Stubbs as a replacement for left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Mills sustained an ankle injury and has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20 league.

Stubbs is a 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from South Africa. He has played 17 T20s and has scored 506 runs at a strike rate of 157.14, with three half-centuries. Stubbs has also featured in eight first-class and 11 List A matches, scoring 465 and 275 runs respectively.

According to an official IPL release, Stubbs will join MI at a price of ₹20 lakh.

Mills played five matches for MI in IPL 2022 and picked up six wickets at an average of 31.67 and an extremely high economy rate of 11.18.

MI are enduring their worst season ever in the IPL. They lost their first eight matches of the ongoing edition before defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by five wickets to register their first win.

“It is about putting best guys in the park” - MI coach on the possibility of Arjun Tendulkar making his IPL debut

Even as the franchise has struggled, youngsters like Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis have made an impact in IPL 2022. At a press conference ahead of Mumbai’s next match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, head coach Mahela Jayawardene was asked about the possibility of another youngster, Arjun Tendulkar, making his debut. He replied:

"Well, I think everyone in the squad is an option. We will see how things go. It is about match-ups and how we can win the matches and our priority is to make sure that we get the right match-ups.”

The Sri Lankan legend added:

"Every game is a confidence thing, we managed to get our first win and it is about stringing wins together and get the confidence back. It is about putting the best guys in the park. If Arjun is one of them, then we will consider it, yes, but it all depends on the combination that we put out,"

Tendulkar was purchased by Mumbai for ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2022 mega auction. He was part of the franchise last season as well. He did not play any games in the first half and was ruled out due to injury in the second half.

