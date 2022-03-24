IPL 2022: "Oh Captain"- CSK pays emotional tribute to MS Dhoni after he steps down from captaincy 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) paid an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni after he stepped down from the captaincy on Thursday. In his trademark style, Dhoni relinquished the CSK captaincy via a press release by the franchise without any big announcement.

After the significant development in the leadership department, the Chennai franchise posted on their official Instagram handle. They paid tribute to their beloved 'Thala' with a heartfelt post. They captioned it:

This will be Ravindra Jadeja's first assignment in the IPL as skipper of any franchise. He has mighty shoes to fill, as Dhoni is arguably one of the best captains of all time in T20 cricket all over the globe.

Aakash Chopra reacts after Ravindra Jadeja becomes CSK skipper as MS Dhoni steps down

Former India opener Aakash Chopra spoke about Ravindra Jadeja's appointment as the new CSK captain. He reckoned that Jadeja might have contemplated leaving the franchise before the current season with aspirations of becoming a skipper in some franchises.

However, the southpaw stayed loyal to the yellow franchise and reaped the fruit.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Ravindra Jadeja might have thought about leaving CSK, considering that Gujarat Titans might have made him the captain, as he is the local boy. But he decided to stick with Chennai. It is going to be very interesting because there are already a lot of new captains. But for CSK, whosoever is the skipper, Dhoni will be the one at the helm."

Chopra added:

"Just like any other captain, Jadeja will also take some time to get used to the post. But he has MS Dhoni to guide him. Initially is was CSK's MS Dhoni, but it then became MS Dhoni's CSK."

The defending champions will kick off their IPL 2022 schedule with a high-octane clash against last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders. The match will be played on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Aditya Singh