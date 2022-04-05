IPL 2022: One-dimensional batting is a huge concern for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad was earmarked to be one of the weaker franchises this season after the completion of the auction. Alongside Gujarat Titans, Hyderabad failed to add dynamism to their squad.

After their opening two encounters, it is safe to say that it will be a long road ahead for the Men in Orange in this year's IPL as well.

A lacklustre top-order for the Sunrisers

While the other franchises have got at least one power-hitter in the top three, Sunrisers have opted for more than a traditional outlook.

Rahul Tripathi is no longer the same player who sparked the IPL for KKR under Dinesh Kartik. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma is yet to establish himself in the IPL after moving between franchises over the last few seasons.

With no place available for the captain in the middle order, Williamson is forced to open for his team. This position enables opponents to get a head-start in the powerplay itself as Williamson mostly plays within his parameters.

None of the top-three have been able to give Sunrisers any foundation whatsoever. Instead, they have been dismissed cheaply with the entire pressure falling on the middle-order.

Pressure on Pooran

Nicolas Pooran remains the only batter in SRH's top-six has the ability to clear the ball at will. Despite getting out on a duck in the first game, Pooran showed glimpses of his dynamism in the second albeit in a losing cause.

With a one-dimensional top-order opting for a conservative start to the innings, the entire pressure of getting the team to par scores falls enormously on Pooran. Unfortunately, he has failed to find any consistency in delivering those runs at that speed.

Cricketpedia @cricketpedia_in



A look at his scores - 0, 3, 12, 2, 8. #LSGvsSRH #SRHvLSG #NicholasPooran SRH's Nicholas Pooran has just one double-digit score in his last five IPL innings.A look at his scores - 0, 3, 12, 2, 8. #IPL2022 SRH's Nicholas Pooran has just one double-digit score in his last five IPL innings.A look at his scores - 0, 3, 12, 2, 8. #IPL2022 #LSGvsSRH #SRHvLSG #NicholasPooran https://t.co/eOqddrXigI

Despite being a reliable all-rounder in the middle, Aiden Markram also falls into the same bracket as Williamson when it comes to strike rates. The South African's domestic T20 strike rate is only as good as 128.

Subsequently, Pooran remains their only fashionable slogger, with Abdul Samad chipping in as a pinch hitter in the end.

Foreign batters limit bowling options

Apart from their conservative and mostly one-dimensional template towards batting, SRH also suffers from the fact that they can only utilize one foreign bowler in their first XI.

Kane Williamson, Nicolas Pooran and Aiden Markram occupy three foreign slots themselves, putting enormous pressure on the Indian bowling contingent to put up match-saving efforts.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra SRH bowling option so far:



Bhuvi, Natarajan, Sundar, Gopal, Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Samad. SRH bowling option so far:Bhuvi, Natarajan, Sundar, Gopal, Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Samad.

Unless these international superstars step-up by going outside their comfort zone, the Sunrisers will have a hard time improving on their performances from last season.

