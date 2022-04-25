×
IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Wankhede Stadium pitch history, stats

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians in their previous IPL 2022 match (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
Modified Apr 25, 2022 12:59 AM IST
After a win over the Mumbai Indians in their last match, Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Punjab Kings tonight at the Wankhede Stadium. Defending champions CSK will aim to continue their winning momentum in IPL 2022.

Punjab Kings will aim to make a fresh start after a disastrous outing against the Delhi Capitals. PBKS suffered a morale-shattering nine-wicket defeat at the hands of DC in their previous outing. Captain Mayank Agarwal may make a couple of changes to his playing XI for the contest against Chennai Super Kings.

Between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by Wankhede Stadium.

Wankhede Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 91

Matches won by teams batting first: 44

Matches won by teams batting second: 47

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest team score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest individual score: 133* - AB de Villiers (RCB) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2015

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Harbhajan Singh (MI) vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2011

Average 1st innings score: 168

Wankhede Stadium last match

The Lucknow Super Giants beat the Mumbai Indians by 36 runs in their previous game at this venue. MI won the toss and opted to bowl first. Captain KL Rahul scored a ton for LSG and guided his team to 168/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 169, MI got off to a good start but eventually lost quick wickets and fell short by 36 runs. Rahul won the 'Player of the Match' award for his 103-run knock.

11 sixes were smashed across two innings of the match between Lucknow and Mumbai. A total of 14 wickets fell in the match, with pacers bagging eight of them.

Catch the daily IPL live score updates and the latest IPL 2022 points table here at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

