IPL 2022, PBKS vs LSG: 3 player battles to watch out for

A win for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) against the formidable Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will see them break into the top four in IPL 2022.

With the tournament approaching the business end, the points table is pretty much a jam with Lucknow, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all at 10 points.

While Punjab will aim for a climb, KL Rahul and his men will look to cement their position further. The two teams will be meeting for the first time in IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday (April 29).

KL Rahul's ominous form and Shikhar Dhawan's impressive outing for a new team will be the focus as the two teams gear up. Both teams come off impressive wins and with proven matchwinners on either side, we take a look at the player battles to watch out for.

#1 Mayank Agarwal vs Avesh Khan

The PBKS skipper hasn't exactly fired with the bat for the side. With 136 runs from seven games, Mayank Agarwal has been on somewhat of a run drought in IPL 2022. But he cannot be counted out considering the breezy starts he gets off to.

Avesh Khan has been a vital cog in the LSG unit with 11 wickets from seven matches at an average of 20.09 and an economy rate of 8.28. His pace and bounce is something Agarwal will relish and that makes for a cracker of a contest.

#2 LSG skipper KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada

Like Jos Buttler, KL Rahul has been scoring centuries at will. The LSG skipper has led from the front with the bat notching up 368 runs from eight matches at an average of 61.33 and a strike rate of 147.79.

Kagiso Rabada has dismissed Rahul just once in the IPL and the seamer has been pivotal for Delhi with nine wickets from seven matches. The contest will be between class and pace. Can Rabada halt the steady run-flow from KL's willow? Only time will tell.

#3 Dushmantha Chameera vs Shikhar Dhawan

Dushmantha Chameera has been one of the finds of the IPL for LSG. The Sri Lankan seamer, with the ability to clock in excess of 140 kmph can make life difficult for batters. He will hope to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan early on in the innings.

The veteran southpaw has been consistent at the top for Punjab, scoring 302 runs from eight matches at an average of 43.14 and a strike rate of 132.45. Chameera's swing might put Dhawan under some pressure.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava