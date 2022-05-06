“There will be an inside feeling that ‘I want to do something special’” - Piyush Chawla on GT skipper Hardik Pandya playing against MI in IPL 2022

Indian spinner Piyush Chawla has opined that Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya will be keen to come up with a special performance against his former IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI).

Table-toppers Gujarat will take on bottom-placed Mumbai in match number 51 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (May 6). While GT have eight wins from 10 matches, MI have a solitary win after nine games.

Previewing the match, Chawla admitted that Hardik would be raring to impress against Rohit Sharma and co.

Discussing the game on ESPNcricinfo, he said:

“It may be at the back of Hardik’s mind that Mumbai released him. But he has often said Mumbai has supported him a lot. Still, when he comes up against MI, there will be an inside feeling that ‘I want to do something special’.”

Hardik made his IPL debut for Mumbai back in 2015 as a 21-year-old and was an integral part of the franchise until the 2021 season. He was, however, released ahead of the auction after a poor season.

Chawla also urged Gujarat opener Shubman Gill to spend some time out in the middle to rediscover his form. The 22-year-old has a high-score of 31 in his last seven innings. Sharing a piece of advice for the youngster, the leggie said:

“Shubman has played only two good knocks, so he needs to lift his game. The good thing for him is that GT are in a very good position. He can take a little bit of time to settle in. He is the kind of player who will score 80 instead of 40 if he gets his eye in.”

Gill hammered 84 and 96 in consecutive innings during the franchise’s initial matches. However, his form has dipped significantly since.

“The way he seams the ball, very few are able to do it” - Piyush Chawla on GT pacer Mohammad Shami

While the likes of Hardik and Rashid Khan have stolen the limelight in Gujarat’s triumphs, pacer Mohammad Shami has been an unsung hero all along. He has delivered crucial early blows in almost every game.

Praising the 31-year-old, Chawla said:

“Shami does very well with the new ball. The way he seams the ball, very few are able to do it. The captain uses him in tough times when he needs a wicket. His economy is a concern but he is a top-class bowler and will cover it up."

The senior pacer has picked up 15 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 21.53 and an economy rate of 8.08.

