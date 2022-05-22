IPL 2022 Playoffs: 5 Indian players who deserve a slot in the T20 World Cup squad

The IPL 2022 Playoffs will get underway this week. Gujarat Titans will battle inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1, while Lucknow Super Giants will cross swords with three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator.

Quite a few Indian players impressed the fans with their performances in IPL 2022. Some of them would have drawn the attention of the selectors after their stupendous performances in the competition.

The selectors should keep these five players' IPL 2022 performances in mind while selecting the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad later this year.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal - Leading wicket-taker of IPL 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal was dropped for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The selectors surprisingly left Yuzvendra Chahal out of the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup last year. The leg-spinner was in good form, but the team management preferred Rahul Chahar over him.

Chahal has set IPL 2022 on fire with his consistent performances for the Rajasthan Royals. He has bagged 26 wickets in 14 matches, including one five-wicket haul. He registered his maiden IPL hat-trick against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Looking at his fantastic performances in IPL 2022, it goes without saying that Chahal deserves to be in the Indian team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

#2 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya played for India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Hardik Pandya has surprised many fans with his all-round brilliance in IPL 2022. He has played a pivotal role in the Gujarat Titans' success, scoring 413 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 131.52.

Pandya has also impressed fans with his bowling, fielding and captaincy. He proved himself to be the country's best pace-bowling all-rounder, constantly hitting 140kph-mark, making him a worthy option for the T20 World Cup 2022.

#3 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has not played international cricket since 2019

Veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has played the finisher's role to perfection for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. He has aggregated 287 runs in 14 matches at an average of 57.40 and a superb strike rate of 191.33.

Karthik has been recalled to the T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa, and it should not be a surprise if he plays for the Men in Blue in the T20 World Cup 2022 as well.

#4 Umran Malik

Umran Malik has stolen the show with his express pace bowling in the IPL. He is the number one wicket-taker for SunRisers Hyderabad this season with 21 wickets in 13 innings. Malik bagged his maiden five-wicket haul against tabletoppers Gujarat Titans.

The wickets in Australia will favor the pace bowlers. Given Malik's improved accuracy in limited-overs cricket, he should make the cut to the Indian squad for the mega event. He has also been named in the T20I squad for the upcoming series against South Africa

#5 Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan has been the find of the season for the Lucknow Super Giants. In just eight matches, the left-arm pace bowler has picked up 13 wickets, with his economy rate being less than six runs per over.

Batters have struggled to score big off his bowling in the IPL. Since the Indian team does not have a regular left-arm pace-bowling option in their playing XI, the selectors should consider Mohsin for the T20 World Cup.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit