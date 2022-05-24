“He hasn’t looked fully fit while bowling” - Mohammad Kaif on GT skipper Hardik Pandya 

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif has admitted that Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya not bowling on a regular basis in IPL 2022 is a worrying factor for Team India. The 41-year-old claimed that Pandya has not looked completely fit in the games that he has bowled in.

Pandya, 28, has bowled only 24.3 overs in IPL 2022 so far, claiming four wickets at an average of 47.75 and an economy rate of 7.80. He impressed with his pace in the initial couple of matches but then did not bowl in a few games due to fitness issues. Although the medium pacer opened the bowling for Gujarat in their last three matches, he did not complete his quota of four overs in any of the games.

Pandya will be seen in action when GT take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, 24 May.

While sharing his views on the game during a discussion on Sportskeeda, Kaif opened up about Pandya’s inconsistent bowling spells. He admitted:

“Hardik not bowling regularly is a cause for concern because when he is selected for India, it is as an all-rounder. He has been picked for the upcoming South Africa series but he hasn’t looked fully fit while bowling. He has not bowled in every game, in some matches he has bowled only a couple of overs. The question mark over whether he can give you four overs in every match remains.”

The GT captain was recently named in the Indian T20I squad that will take on South Africa in a five-match series at home next month. Pandya was dropped from the team following India’s exit from the T20 World Cup last year.

“I am expecting a big knock from Saha” - Mohammad Kaif on in-form GT keeper-batter

Gujarat’s keeper-batter and opener Wriddhiman Saha has been in excellent form for the franchise ever since being drafted into the playing XI.

Praising the 37-year-old "hard-working" cricketer, Kaif complimented Saha for not letting the recent off-field controversies affect his game. He said:

“Personally, I am very happy for Saha. He is a very hard-working player. He has had ups and downs in life and, recently, was in the news for a controversy. He is a good Test wicketkeeper but is not being selected. He was not picked for the earlier games but he grabbed the chance once it came his way. It’s his home ground and he’s is good rhythm, so I am expecting a big knock from Saha.”

Earlier this year, Saha made headlines when he shared screenshots of threatening messages sent to him by a reputed journalist. He was a late pick by GT at the auction. In nine matches so far, he has smashed 312 runs at a strike rate of 124.80.

