IPL 2022 Playoffs, RR vs RCB: 3 reasons why Bangalore lost the Qualifier 2 

In what was a 'Royal' derby, Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022. Following their superb win, Rajasthan will now face Gujarat Titans (GT) in the big final of the tournament on May 29.

After bowling first at the Narendra Modi Stadium, RR bowlers did a wonderful job in restricting RCB to just 157 runs from their 20 overs. Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy picked up three wickets each.

In response, Jos Buttler (106* off 60) stole the show with his fourth ton of the campaign. With his stellar performance, RR won the game with 11 balls remaining.

The Bangalore side came into the encounter with momentum on their side after eliminating a solid Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team. However, the night didn't seem to be in the Bangalore-based franchise's favor. On that note, let's discuss the top three reasons why RCB lost the Qualifier 2 against RR.

#1. Jos Buttler

Bangalore's bowlers found themselves hapless against the swashbuckling RR opener Jos Buttler. The Englishman was in his best form and sparked a storm in Ahmedabad.

Though his form derailed in the second half of the league stage, Buttler scored a handy half-century in the previous game against GT. The destructive opener started his innings against RCB in full flow. He didn't let any bowler settle and never allowed them to have any chance of defending the target of 158.

After Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 16 off Mohammed Siraj's very first over, Buttler joined the party and took RR's score to 67 in the powerplay. He brought up his fifty in just 23 deliveries.

Soon after, with a few more astounding strokes, Buttler registered his fourth century of IPL 2022, in 59 balls, plunging the opposition's hopes of reaching the final. With the help of 10 fours and 6 sixes, the Somerset-born keeper-batsman took Rajasthan home in the 19th over.

Unquestionably, the only way RCB would've defended their total was by seeing the back of Buttler early in the innings.

#2. Losing wickets at regular intervals

Wisden India @WisdenIndia

19th over - Two wickets and just 8 runs

20th over - Just 3 runs



Some brilliant death bowling from Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna



#PrasidhKrishna #ObedMcCoy #IPL2022 #Cricket #RRvsRCB 18th over - one wicket and just 7 runs19th over - Two wickets and just 8 runs20th over - Just 3 runsSome brilliant death bowling from Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna 18th over - one wicket and just 7 runs19th over - Two wickets and just 8 runs20th over - Just 3 runsSome brilliant death bowling from Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna 🔥👏#PrasidhKrishna #ObedMcCoy #IPL2022 #Cricket #RRvsRCB https://t.co/GljTudRGLQ

On a bouncy surface in Ahmedabad, Bangalore's batters had to get accustomed to the wicket before applying themselves against a decent RR bowling attack.

While a few batters did find the starts they needed, they couldn't maximise them to their team's aid. Barring Rajat Patidar, who scored a well-made 58 off 42, no other RCB player could get going and contributed with the bat.

After a fiesty opening spell by Prasidh Krishna, where he got the better of Virat Kohli, McCoy came up with vast variations and kept picking up wickets. The highest partnership for RCB was between Faf Du Plessis and Patidar.

The duo stitched 70 runs for the second wicket. While the batters were at the crease, things were looking good for the Challengers, as Faf's eyes were set after playing 27 deliveries.

Unfortunately for the franchise, the RCB skipper lost his wicket at a crucial juncture, in the 11th over. Shortly after, Glenn Maxwell also returned to the pavilion. The Australian's wicket changed the course of the match in RR's favor as RCB lost six wickets inside 44 runs.

The onus fell on Dinesh Karthik to provide his side with some late momentum in the innings. However, even he failed to fire and lost his wicket in the penultimate over.

#3. RCB's 'Big 3' not contributing

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



The most by any player this season 🤯



#IPL #RCB Virat Kohli got out in a single digit score for a total of 7 times in IPL 2022The most by any player this season 🤯 #IPL 2022 #hallabol Virat Kohli got out in a single digit score for a total of 7 times in IPL 2022 😔The most by any player this season 🤯#IPL #IPL2022 #hallabol #RCB https://t.co/c5VR4HZpUn

The top three names in the Bangalore line-up - Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, and Glenn Maxwell - haven't had their best IPL campaigns this term. Using their plethora of experience, the three match-winners were expected to guide their team on the batting front throughout the campaign.

Much to RCB's disappointment, none of those three had a standout IPL 2022. Leading up to the Qualifier 2, both Kohli and Du Plessis endured hot and cold campaigns, while Maxwell looked good but was punching well below his successful IPL 2021 season.

After hitting a six off Trent Boult in the first over, Kohli lost his wicket in the subsequent over. While Du Plessis was still at the crease, he played at less than a run-a-ball. Patidar took some of the pressure off his skipper and smashed his free-flowing strokes.

The 11th over eventually saw Du Plessis end his sluggish innings of 25 off 27. With both IPL veterans gone, the team's hopes were pinned on the third biggest name in the batting line-up, Glenn Maxwell.

The 'Big Show' seemed in a red-hot mood as he scored two crisp sixes and a four using switch-hit. Nonetheless, even he didn't trouble the RR bowlers much, getting caught at fine-leg in the 14th over.

Had anyone of RCB's 'big three' settled in and showcased their best, things could've been different for the three-time finalists.

