“157 wasn’t a good total at all” - Sachin Tendulkar praises RR bowlers for impressive show vs RCB in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has hailed Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacers Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy for their brilliant bowling performances in IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday. He said that Krishna and McCoy never allowed the pressure to ease on the RCB batters, restricting them to an eventual below-par total of 157.

Krishna claimed 3-22, which included the massive scalp of Virat Kohli in the second over of the innings. He returned at the death to dismiss Dinesh Karthik and Wanindu Hasaranga off consecutive deliveries. McCoy also had impressive figures of 3-23. His victims included RCB captain Faf du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror.

Praising the pace-bowling duo, Tendulkar said on his YouTube channel:

“Along with Prasidh, McCoy was the key bowler. Both kept Bangalore under pressure. Prasidh dismissed Karthik, who had been batting very well down the order with a good strike rate, and followed it up with a brilliant delivery to Hasaranga. 157 wasn’t a good total at all on this surface.”

RR chased down the target with ease, with opener Jos Buttler hammering an unbeaten 106 off 60 deliveries. They romped home by seven wickets with 11 balls to spare to set up a final showdown against Gujarat Titans (GT).

“That was a fantastic delivery” - Sachin Tendulkar on RR pacer Prasidh Krishna’s dismissal of Virat Kohli

Analysing Prasidh Krishna’s dismissal of Kohli, Tendulkar opined that the pace bowler moved the ball both ways to unsettle the RCB opener. He explained:

“When the ball is moving only one way, it is easy to leave deliveries. However, one of the balls came back in and hit Virat on the thigh. Batters then think, ‘I can’t leave balls’. Prasidh’s follow-up delivery (wicket ball) was very good. Virat was beaten by the bounce. and the ball moved away off the wicket. That was a fantastic delivery.”

While most of the RCB batters struggled on Friday, Rajat Patidar again stood up with a defiant half-century. Tendulkar was impressed with the right-hander’s stroke play and composure in the middle. He said about the 28-year-old:

“Where there is pace and bounce on the wicket, it is not easy for batters to adjust, but Patidar did quite well. The two cover drives he hit off Prasidh, his position was excellent. I liked his calm and controlled approach during his innings.”

Patidar contributed 58 off 42. However, RCB struggled for momentum after his dismissal, as RR restricted them to merely 25 runs in the last four overs for the loss of four wickets.

