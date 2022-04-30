IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap, and Purple Cap: Hasaranga at No. 4, Miller enters top 10 - Updated after Match 43

Rahul Tewatia and David Miller pulled off another heist in IPL 2022 to help Gujarat Titans defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. This was Hardik Pandya and Co.'s eighth win of the season.

RCB surfed on Virat Kohli's first half-century of this IPL, Rajat Patidar's 32-ball 52, and Glenn Maxwell's quickfire 33 to reach 170-6 after 20 overs. It was the usual script in the second innings as the Titans' top-order batters got starts but couldn't carry on, stumbling to a tricky position of 95-4 after 12.5 overs.

RCB failed to tighten the screws, and Tewatia and Miller took advantage, scoring 43 and 39 with strike rates of 172 and 162.5 respectively. They chased down the total with three balls to spare, marking their team's sixth last-over win of the season.

IPL 2022 updated Points table

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Gujarat Titans with their fifth consecutive win as they cement their position at the of the table



📸: IPL



#AavaDe #RCB #IPL2022 #GTvRCB W W W W WGujarat Titans with their fifth consecutive win as they cement their position at theof the table📸: IPL W W W W W Gujarat Titans with their fifth consecutive win as they cement their position at the 🔝 of the table 💥📸: IPL#AavaDe #RCB #IPL2022 #GTvRCB https://t.co/fASZfhI4UF

The Titans were leading the points table before the match began. With the win, they became the first team this season to reach 16 points. They pulled ahead of the second-placed Rajasthan Royals with a substantial four-point lead.

16 is usually the safe margin for a top-four qualification, but that could change this year considering the massive developing gulf between the teams in the top and bottom half of the table. Another win should seal the deal for them and they have five matches to get the job done. They can adjust their focus to the top-two spots now.

RCB didn't change their position either but now find themselves in a vulnerable spot after a third consecutive loss. They have five wins from 10 games and need at least three wins from the next four matches to directly qualify. Their net run rate, which could make a big difference in the future, is also at a worrying -0.558.

IPL 2022 Orange Cap list updated

Hardik Pandya enters the top three of the IPL 2022 Orange Cap table.

This has been one of Miller's best IPL seasons and it's showing in the Orange Cap table. The South African entered the top-10 of the race on Saturday with a total tally of 276 runs from nine matches. He's the Titans' second-highest run-scorer.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns

Ferguson won POTM

Gill won POTM

Hardik won POTM

Miller won POTM

Rashid won POTM

Tewatia won POTM



8 wins and 7 different players won the man of the match award for Gujarat Titans in Shami won POTMFerguson won POTMGill won POTMHardik won POTMMiller won POTMRashid won POTMTewatia won POTM8 wins and 7 different players won the man of the match award for Gujarat Titans in #IPL2022 . (Last game when GT won, Umran Malik won the POTM) Shami won POTMFerguson won POTMGill won POTMHardik won POTMMiller won POTMRashid won POTMTewatia won POTM8 wins and 7 different players won the man of the match award for Gujarat Titans in #IPL2022. (Last game when GT won, Umran Malik won the POTM)

The top-scorer, Pandya, could only add 3 runs to his tally which helped him take a one-run advantage over Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan and move into the top 3. His counterpart, Faf du Plessis, scored a four-ball duck and remained put at No. 7.

IPL 2022 Purple Cap list updated

Wanindu Hasaranga jumps to No. 4 in IPL 2022 Purple Cap table.

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga continued his consistent run for Bangalore with two wickets. These helped them re-enter the top-5 of the Purple Cap race with a total tally of 15 wickets, three behind the top-ranked Yuzvendra Chahal. Pacer Mohammed Shami was brilliant for the Titans once again. He got the all-important wicket of Kohli for the Titans which helped him maintain his spot at No. 7.

