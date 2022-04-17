IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score the most runs in the GT vs CSK match 

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have had contrasting fortunes this season, will lock horns in Match 29 of the ongoing IPL 2022. The high-profile encounter will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune today (April 17).

Both sides will enter the game after piling towering totals in their last matches. While CSK recorded the highest first innings total (216) against Bangalore, Gujarat put together a great show to post 192 runs against a strong Rajasthan unit.

With that being said, the onus will be on the batters again to deliver for their respective sides today. Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya are some gripping batters to watch out for in today's clash.

On that note, here are the three batters who can pile up the most runs in the GT vs CSK encounter.

#3 Shubman Gill (GT)

While his opening partner Matthew Wade has looked clueless so far, Gill has batted remarkably well to give flying starts to GT. The prevailing IPL 2022 could well be Gill's breakout campaign, having already scored 200 runs in his first five outings.

Although his IPL career strike rate hovers around 126, the Punjab-born batter has operated at 152.67 this season. The talented opener didn't have an ideal previous two games against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), but will look to share the load with his skipper in the clash against CSK.

#2 Robin Uthappa (CSK)

IPL veteran Robin Uthappa rolled back the clock and produced a magnificent innings against his former side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in CSK's last match. He smacked the RCB bowlers all around the park, scoring 88 runs off 50 balls, courtesy of four boundaries and as many as nine sixes.

While last year's Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn't been amongst the runs, CSK have relied heavily on Robin Uthappa to score runs up top this season. Uthappa is someone who thrives against sheer pace and will look to take his chances against Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson.

#1 Hardik Pandya (GT)

Skipper Hardik Pandya has become the heart of his unit and has contributed in all three departments this season. After batting at No. 6 or below for his former franchise Mumbai Indians, Pandya has flourished since moving to No. 4 for GT.

The flamboyant dasher will enter the field against CSK on the back of a fantastic batting effort in the previous game against the Rajasthan Royals. He took the Royals bowlers to the cleaners and remained unbeaten on 87 in 52 balls, including eight fours and a quartet of sixes.

What's more, in the 12 IPL games where Pandya has batted at No. 4, he has scored 363 runs at a mind-boggling average of 90.75 and a strike rate of 148.77.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee