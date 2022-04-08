IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score most runs in the PBKS vs GT game 

Two of the most in-form teams in Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will go head-to-head against each other in Match 16 of the ongoing IPL 2022. The encounter will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today (April 8).

While PBKS have lost a game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), GT remains the only team to be unbeaten in the league so far. Gujarat's success has been aided by Hardik Pandya's bowling fitness, and he has marshaled his men in a calm manner.

Punjab, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a comprehensive victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and are placed fifth in the points table. The Mayank Agarwal-led unit have exhibited their desire to play an aggressive brand of cricket as they carry quite a few explosive batters on their roster.

Regardless, the battle between PBKS and GT will prove to be an exciting affair as both franchises will look to continue on their good run of form.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who might score the most runs in today's high-octane encounter.

Shikhar Dhawan is the only PBKS batter to get starts in all three outings so far. He, however, has been unable to convert them into big scores. Despite this, he is still the second-highest run-getter for the Punjab-based side in three games.

With the left-hander being in good touch and a point to prove to his national team selectors, we expect him to be amongst the runs today. Moreover, he has three scores of 50 or more in six IPL innings at Brabourne.

After throwing his wicket away in an ugly manner in the first game, Shubman Gill finally found his groove against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The talented opener smashed his 11th IPL half-century and scored a sensational knock of 84 off 46 balls with the help of six boundaries and four maximums.

Apart from him being in sparkling form, PBKS will need to be extra cautious against Gill as he has a great record against Punjab. In just seven innings against PBKS, the 22-year old has amassed 225 runs at an excellent average of 56.25 and a strike rate of above 130, including three fifties. While PBKS bowlers will look to get Gill early on and put GT under pressure, the flamboyant right-hander will be eyeing to continue from where he left off in Pune.

Liam Livingston finally lived up to his potential in the IPL against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and manifested a staggering show against the defending champions.

Playing some eye-catching shots, especially inside the powerplay, the '₹11.5 crore' Englishman hit five sixes and five fours in his 32-ball 60 at an excellent strike rate of 187.5. Additionally, he even chipped in with two wickets in the second innings as well, resulting in him winning the Man of the match award.

If Livingston gets going again today, it would be an uphill task for the GT bowlers to contain him.

