IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who might score the most runs in today's GT vs RCB game 

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 43 of the ongoing IPL 2022. As per the , the encounter will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today (April 30).

Both teams have had contrasting results in their last few fixtures. RCB will need to reassess their batting department, which has been faltering consistently. Poor displays from their star players Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell haven't helped their cause.

On the other hand, GT have proven to be fortunate enough to witness a new player guide them to success in every other game. In six of their seven victories, the Titans have had a different player star and win the player-of-the-match honor.

The pitch at Brabourne has been a batting-friendly surface and expect today's game between the two sides to be a run-fest as well.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting three batters who might lead the run-scoring charts in the GT vs RCB clash today.

Gujarat Titans' third draft pick, Shubman Gill, started his campaign on a phenomenal note. He recorded scores of 46-ball 84 and 59-ball 96 in his second and third games of the season, respectively.

However, since then, his bat has gone quiet and hasn't contributed a lot to his team's success. The talented opener is due to some big runs and it could be this game where he can get back to his best.

Although he only scored 22 runs, it did seem that he regained his touch back in the previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

After two dismal batting performances by RCB, skipper Faf Du Plessis will be hoping to steer his side to some much-needed boost and momentum. Despite failing to reach the same level of consistency as last season, Du Plessis is the Royal Challengers' leading run scorer this season, with 278 runs in nine games at an average of 30.88.

The 37-year old opener will be eager to lead RCB from the front and pile up some great numbers in today's clash against GT. Furthermore, Du Plessis has only been dismissed twice in the IPL against GT's two pace spearheads, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson, and has scored 133 runs at a strike rate of 190 against them.

Hardik Pandya was beaten for pace in the previous game against SRH, and is expected to make up for the failure in the upcoming fixture.

The new leader has excelled in his new role, leading his unit to the top of the points table. The flamboyant right-hander is also topping the side's run-scoring charts with 305 runs at an average of 61 in seven games.

Pandya had a great season against the pacers, scoring 190 runs at a strike rate of 147.28 with three dismissals. The GT all-rounder is unlikely to succumb to the strong Royal Challengers pace attack, against whom he averages 39 at a strike rate of 159.

