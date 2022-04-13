IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who will score the most runs in the MI vs PBKS match

While Mumbai Indians (MI) have no dearth of match-winners in their squad, they are yet to fire collectively and help the franchise to a win in IPL 2022. Punjab Kings (PBKS), meanwhile, have been pretty inconsistent with the ball despite winning two games.

Several accomplished players from both teams, including the captains, are yet to fully hit their strides this season with a thin string of scores. The big-hitters from the two sides have been doing the bulk of the scoring and others need to step up sooner rather than later.

Ahead of the key clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 13), we take a shot at predicting the top run-scorers in the match between MI and PBKS.

#1 Mayank Agarwal (PBKS)

After a crisp start (32 off 24 balls) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their IPL 2022 opener, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal has not been amongst the runs with scores of one, four, and five.

The right-hander has 236 runs from 13 innings against Mumbai in the IPL and will look to break his poor run of form with a belligerent knock today. With Shikhar Dhawan going steady at the other end, this could perhaps be the game where Agarwal will strike some form.

#2 Rohit Sharma (MI)

Rohit Sharma has had starts in IPL 2022 before getting dismissed while trying to switch gears. With the likes of Dewald Brevis and Suryakumar Yadav settling in at No. 3 and 4, respectively, the MI skipper will feel he has the license to play a lot more freely.

With Mumbai looking for their first win of the season and Rohit himself looking to get some runs under his belt, we feel it may just be his day against PBKS.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

With scores of 52 and 68* since his return from injury, Suryakumar Yadav HAS proven why he is such a vital cog in the MI setup. The Mumbai batter lends stability to the middle order and will look to be his usual attacking self when he walks out against the Punjab Kings.

Yadav boasts a strike rate of 143.41 against PBKS and will once again look to play a vital knock today.

