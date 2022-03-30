IPL 2022: Predicting 3 batters who will score more runs in RCB vs KKR match

Batting powerhouses Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns at the DY Patil Sports Academy on Wednesday (March 30).

Both sides come into the clash with differing results. Despite a solid outing with the bat, Bangalore ended up on the losing side against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), while Kolkata's batters will feel they could have done better against CSK despite winning the game.

Ahead of the marquee mid-week clash, we predict the batters who might be amongst the runs when they face off in a strip that aids the spinners more.

#1 Venkatesh Iyer will be keen to get those big runs

Venkatesh Iyer had a relatively sedate start to IPL 2022. Opening alongside Ajinkya Rahane, he managed to score just 17. It could be rust or the fact that this is his first IPL in India, but Iyer will be eager to explode off the blocks.

He comes into this IPL on the back of a national team run and some scintillating innings in IPL 2021. If Mohammed Siraj or David Willey err in their length, Iyer could very well be the beneficiary.

#2 Virat Kohli to have another run-filled outing for RCB?

He might have been at the other end when Dinesh Karthik provided the fireworks at the end of RCB's innings against Punjab, but Virat Kohli's 29-ball-40* showed a man eager to play now that he's passed on a major part of his responsibilities.

Batting at No.3, Kohli just slipped back into a familiar position and looked fluent. His attacking instincts seem to have returned and that comes as good news for the side that's missing Glenn Maxwell.

Can Kohli repeat the performance again?

#3 Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana was in a punishing mood against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first game of IPL 2022. His 17-ball-21 was studded with two fours and a six, but he fell trying to chase Dwayne Bravo's slower ones.

What was promising was the intent he displayed even while chasing a small total. Batting at No.3, Rana is a vital cog in the Kolkata setup and might just have a go against RCB.

What are your predictions on who might score the most runs?

Edited by Arjun Panchadar