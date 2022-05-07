IPL 2022: Predicting 3 bowlers who will take the most wickets in the CSK vs DC match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) tomorrow evening in the 55th match of IPL 2022. The Chennai-based franchise still have an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs. They are ninth on the points table with three wins from 10 matches.

On the other side, the Delhi Capitals are fifth with 10 points from 10 matches. DC are in a much more comfortable position than CSK, but a defeat in tomorrow's fixture could dent their chances of a Top-4 finish.

Speaking of the game between CSK and DC, here's a look at the three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in this encounter.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has been the best bowler for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 thus far. The left-arm wrist-spinner is the number one wicket-taker for DC with 18 wickets from 10 matches. He has registered a couple of four-wicket hauls in this season already.

Yadav will be keen to continue his top form when he battles the Chennai Super Kings batters tomorrow evening. The conditions at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will assist Yadav. So, it should not be a surprise if he returns with the most wickets among all bowlers in the match.

A magnificent bowling performance from Yadav could give DC an upper hand in their 11th fixture of IPL 2022.

#2 Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed is the underrated star of Delhi Capitals' pace attack this year. Most fans expected Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, and Shardul Thakur to trouble the opposition batters this season. But Ahmed has surprised them and emerged as the leading wicket-taker among DC pacers this season.

Even though Ahmed missed a few games due to an injury, he has 14 wickets to his name. The left-arm pacer is only behind Kuldeep Yadav on the list of highest wicket-takers for the Delhi-based franchise in IPL 2022.

Ahmed took a three-wicket haul in the last game against SRH. If he continues in the same vein, he could inspire DC to another win.

#3 Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana has been one of the finds of the season for the Chennai Super Kings. The Sri Lankan spinner did not find a place in the CSK playing XI for the initial matches, but once he got a chance to play, he cemented his position in the team.

Theekshana has picked up 11 wickets in seven matches of IPL 2022. He has the best economy rate among all CSK bowlers this year.

Seeing his ability to pick up multiple wickets in quick succession, Theekshana is one of the candidates to take the most wickets tomorrow evening. If Dwayne Bravo is fit and available to play for CSK, even he will be one of the contenders in this race.

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Akshay Saraswat