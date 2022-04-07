IPL 2022: Predicting 3 players who will score the most runs in LSG vs DC match

It's a battle of batters as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash with the beefed-up Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday (April 7) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai as they meet for the first time in IPL 2022.

Delhi will be buoyed by the arrival of David Warner, who is a sure starter to open alongside Prithvi Shaw, while Lucknow can avail the services of Marcus Stoinis, who is a shoo-in in the playing XI.

Both sides come into this contest with the batters in focus, and while the Super Giants have two wins already, the Capitals will look to notch up their second win.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting the three players who will be amongst the runs when the clash gets underway.

#1 DC star David Warner

Following Pat Cummins' carnage against the Mumbai Indians, it won't be a surprise if David Warner can replicate the Aussie skipper's arrival in IPL 2022 in style.

Warner is a proven commodity in the IPL and has been the Sunrisers Hyderabad talisman. He now finds himself batting for a franchise he has represented before.

The numbers are stellar — 5286 runs from 143 matches at an average of 42.63 and a strike rate of 140.55. Expect Warner to tee off from ball one with Shaw at the other end.

#2 LSG skipper KL Rahul

The LSG skipper has come among the runs with scores of 40 and 68, and will look to do well against DC. He hasn't exactly had a good run against the franchise.

KL Rahul has scored just 272 runs from ten innings against Rishabh Pant's men, but that may change today.

Rahul's presence at the top is also a calming influence for the wobbly middle order considering Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey have blown hot and cold despite the starts.

#3 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda has been on a roll with the willow, scoring two half-centuries in three games. His ability to settle down and explode in the latter part of the innings is very reminiscent of what Ambati Rayudu did for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a couple of years ago.

IPL 2022 might just be the edition that Hooda needs to go the distance and considering the kind of start he's had to the tournament for LSG, we predict another good knock from the middle-order batter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar