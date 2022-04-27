IPL 2022: Predicting 3 top run-scorers from GT vs SRH match

Both Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunriser Hyderabad (SRH) have been thoroughly impressive in IPL 2022.

Both teams boast of a quality bowling unit. The difference in the skillset of the batting displays, therefore, might determine the outcome when the two teams clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 27).

While Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and David Miller have been the batting mainstays for the Titans, the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram have come good for Hyderabad.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, we predict the top three run-scorers.

#1 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is having a great run for the Gujarat Titans (GT), scoring 295 runs from six matches at an average of 73.75 and a strike rate of 136.57. The hard-hitting all-rounder has three consecutive fifties on the trot and will be eager to continue the good patch when he walks out to bat.

Pandya's change in batting position seems to work well for the Titans as he lends some much-needed balance. He will be one of the players eager to make use of the pace SRH has to offer.

#2 SRH skipper Kane Williamson

The SRH skipper has had a lean run with the bat so far in IPL 2022. He has just one half-century to show for in the tournament and that will be a concern as the side looks to consolidate their position in the points table.

Williamson heads into the contest fully aware of the threat his former SRH mate Rashid Khan poses, and that will make him one of the key players in their clash against Gujarat.

#3 David Miller

The last few IPL editions have been tough for David Miller, but he does seem to have found his mojo in IPL 2022 turning out for the Gujarat Titans.

Like Pandya, he loves the pace coming on to his bat and will relish the challenge of facing the likes of Umran Malik and T Natarajan. Miller has 220 runs from seven matches so far. He has a fifty and a couple of starts to show for, but given his current form, he might be one of the players who can get a big score tonight.

Edited by Diptanil Roy