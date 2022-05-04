IPL 2022: Predicting 3 top run-scorers in the RCB vs CSK match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) promise to provide a humdinger IPL 2022 clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (May 4).

Both sides head into the contest with lots to play for. While Chennai will look to continue the momentum under their legendary skipper MS Dhoni, Bangalore are desperately in need of match-winning knocks in order to progress further.

Some of the big names from both teams are yet to put in a defining performancin thisis edition. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, and Faf du Plessis have all blown hot and cold so far in the marquee tournament.

However, with a playoff berth at stake, both sides will be hoping to bring their A-game, and ahead of the all-important mid-week tussle, we predict the batters who will score the most runs.

#1 RCB skipper Faf du Plessis

The time has come for Faf du Plessis to score some big runs. The RCB skipper has just two half-centuries to show for in IPL 2022, and his string of low scores has hampered the side's starts.

Du Plessis is still Bangalore's highest run-scorer with 278 runs from 10 matches at an average of 27.80 and a strike rate of 125.79. The last time he played against CSK, he was sent back for just eight runs, something that he will be keen to make amends for.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

After batting like a man possessed against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ruturaj Gaikwad will fancy his chances a rather erratic RCB bowling attack. The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood were taken for plenty by the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous game, and Gaikwad will be oozing confidence after his last innings.

The opener has had a string of low scores, and if CSK are going to have a shot at climbing up the points table, Gaikwad will have to be among the runs.

#3 Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell threatened to take the game away from CSK with an attacking innings the last time the two sides met, only to be cleaned up by his age-old IPL nemesis, Ravindra Jadeja who has had the better of him in almost all of their encounters.

The Aussie is yet to play an impactful innings for RCB in IPL 2022 and will hope that he is among the runs as the side looks to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Edited by S Chowdhury