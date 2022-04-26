IPL 2022: Predicting the 3 top run-scorers in RCB vs RR match

Batting firepower is a common factor between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022.

Both sides boast quality batters in their playing XI, although the Bangalore side will hope their top three will come good and fire in unison. For the Royals, it's all about consistency as they head to the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on the back of two consecutive wins.

Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal have been among the runs for Rajasthan, while Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat have misfired for RCB. Virat Kohli's inconsistency has been a bother for the franchise as well.

However, in a sport full of unpredictability, we take a shot at guessing who may score the most runs.

#1 Jos Buttler

Such is the ominous form that Jos Buttler is in that it is hard to count the Englishman out. The Royals opener has stacked up 491 runs from seven games at an average of 81.83 and a strike rate of 161.51.

Buttler will look to get his side off to a strong start. With Devdutt Padikkal settling in as the other opener, Buttler will look to go big from ball one. His stellar striking makes him one of the prime contenders to score most runs against RCB.

#2 RCB talisman Virat Kohli

It's hard to be in Virat Kohli's shoes right now. Barring a couple of 40s, Kohli has been run out twice, dismissed for a golden duck twice, and is yet to play a defining innings for RCB in IPL 2022.

However, Kohli is the sort of player who cannot be written off, no matter how lean of a patch he's in. He's scored just 119 runs for the side this season and the whole squad will hope he fires today and puts an end to his inconsistency.

#3 Sanju Samson

The RR skipper is one of the players who has had a good run against Bangalore. While he was dismissed without impact by Wanindu Hasaranga, Samson has been effective against pace.

The Kerala batter will be vital in today's game for his side to further solidify their position at the top of the points table. He's their third-highest run-scorer after Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava