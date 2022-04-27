IPL 2022: Predicting 3 top wicket-takers in GT vs SRH match

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have been phenomenal with the ball in IPL 2022.

Both teams have picked up 52 and 48 wickets collectively as a unit and head into the clash with quality bowlers firing on all cylinders. Sunrisers have won games purely due to the damage they can cause with the ball.

On that note, we take a shot at predicting the three bowlers who will prize out the most wickets when these two sides clash for a spot at the top of the table.

#1 Mohammed Shami

A reinvented version of Mohammed Shami has proved to be beneficial for GT in IPL 2022. The seamer has picked up 10 wickets from seven games and is the side's leading wicket-taker.

Shami went wicketless in Gujarat's last encounter against Hyderabad but has managed to bag a wicket in every other match. His economy rate of 7.21 is proof that he's managed to read the situation and the batters well.

#2 T Natarajan

T Natarajan has been quietly going about his business for SRH in IPL 2022 with 15 wickets from seven matches. He has been stellar for Hyderabad so far at the death and in the mid-overs by containing runs and providing crucial breakthroughs.

With the likes of Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar and David Miller being solid players of pace, Natarajan will be wary of not deviating from his lengths, and that makes him one of the players to be among the wickets.

#3 Marco Jansen

South African speedster Marco Jansen single-handedly ripped out the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) top-order in SRH's previous game, and that's an indication of the damage he can cause if there is any swing on offer.

Jansen has six wickets in IPL 2022 and while that may be less than what Umran Malik (10) and Natarajan have, taking him lightly might cost the Titans dearly.

Who do you think will pick the most wickets in the GT vs SRH match?

Edited by Diptanil Roy