IPL 2022: Predicting the 4 teams that will make the playoffs

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is now approaching its business end. Following the conclusion of 58 matches, the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) are the only franchise to have confirmed their place in the playoffs. Gujarat have 18 points from 12 matches. In an incredible debut season, they have lost only three matches so far.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) were leading the points table before their clash against GT. But a defeat at the hands of Gujarat has seen them come down to the No. 2 spot again.

There is a close tussle for the third and fourth slots between the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC). RR and RCB both have 14 points from 12 games. If they win their remaining two encounters, they will finish on 18 points.

DC have 12 points from 12 games. They can sneak into the top four if they finish on 16 points. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would also end with 16 points if they emerge victorious in their remaining three games. But that seems a far-fetched possibility, considering they have lost four in a row.

IPL 2022: Which four teams will make the playoffs?

With teams fighting it out for the playoffs spots, we predict the sides that are likely to finish in the top four at the conclusion of the league stage.

#1 Gujarat Titans (GT)

GT have already qualified for the playoffs. Pic: IPLT20.COM

With GT, it’s not about whether they qualify but in which position they finish. They have two games left against CSK and RCB. Gujarat will be confident of winning both matches and ending the league stage on 22 points.

This will ensure they remain on top of the points table. Even if they lose one of the two games, GT will still end with 20 points, which should be enough for them to secure a top-two berth.

Gujarat should not get complacent though. If they lose both their matches, it means they will stay on 18 points. LSG, RR and RCB all have two games in hand as well.

Lucknow could end the league stage with a maximum of 20 points and Rajasthan and Bangalore with 18. If Gujarat’s run rate slips drastically in the next two matches, there is still a possibility, although a distant one, of them finishing out of the top two.

#2 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants are currently second in the points table. Pic: IPLT20.COM

The other debutants of IPL 2022, LSG, also look set to qualify for the playoffs. Lucknow’s two remaining matches are against Rajasthan and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They should back themselves to win both games and end the league stage with 20 points.

Even if they stumble against RR, LSG will be extremely disappointed if they don’t get past KKR, who have had a forgettable IPL season.

A win in one of the two games should give them a total of 18 points at the conclusion of the league stage.

However, if they end up losing both their matches and multiple sides are also tied on 16 points, it could come down to the net run rate scenario. Although they lost to GT quite badly, LSG have it in them to recover and finish in the top four.

#3 Delhi Capitals (DC)

Delhi Capitals celebrate a wicket against Rajasthan. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Delhi are currently in the fifth position in the points table. However, there is a high possibility of them making the playoffs considering their opponents in the last two IPL 2022 league matches.

DC will first take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS), who have blown hot and cold right through the tournament. Delhi were terrific in their last match against RR and, if they play to their full potential, should get the better of Punjab.

Their final league match will be against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Delhi had kicked off their IPL 2022 campaign by defeating MI by four wickets. They will be confident of ending the league stage with one more win against the same opposition.

DC are the stronger of the two teams and Mumbai will find it tough to compete against them. The absence of Suryakumar Yadav has only made MI weaker, which was evident in their collapse of 113 against KKR. Delhi should also be confident of winning both matches comfortably to boost their net run rate apart from finishing with 16 points.

#4 Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals have had a mixed run of late. Pic: IPLT20.COM

The tussle for the third and fourth playoff spots is likely to be between Rajasthan, Bangalore and Delhi. RR and RC are tied with 14 points each. RR’s two remaining games are against LSG and CSK.

The match against Lucknow will be a tough one for them. If RR go down in that game, they will have to win against Chennai to stay in the hunt. But they will be confident of getting past MS Dhoni’s men, who are battling multiple issues. There is a high possibility that they will finish on 16 points.

Shifting focus to RCB, their two remaining IPL 2022 league games are against Punjab and Gujarat. Going by form, they should get the better of PBKS but it will be quite an upset if they overcome the GT challenge. Like RR and DC, RCB too are likely to end their league stage with 16 points.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals

But we choose our tough. 🏻 #RRvDC Losing is tough. The fight is tough.But we choose our tough. Losing is tough. The fight is tough. But we choose our tough. 🙌🏻 #RRvDC https://t.co/Cv3foXH2c0

Of the three teams, Rajasthan and Delhi have impressive run rates of +0.228 and +0.210, respectively. RCB’s run rate suffered as they were bowled out for 67 and 115 in consecutive matches.

These defeats might come back to sting them, as they have a poor net run rate of -0.115. RCB could miss out even if they finish equal on points with RR and DC.

