IPL 2022: Predicting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were one of the happier teams at the IPL 2022 Auction after assembling a 25-member squad.

As expected, they managed to get back most of their core players, with the exception of their longtime member Suresh Raina.

The four-time IPL champions have maintained the template of sticking to a core that has delivered, with Deepak Chahar (₹14 cr), Ambati Rayudu (₹6.75 cr) being their biggest buys.

Before discussing the playing XI, here's a quick look at the complete CSK squad for IPL 2022:

MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande

Predicting CSK's playing XI

As one of the teams that had a solid opening unit in IPL 2021, CSK will now look at a new opening combo. Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a constant fixture while Kiwi batter Devon Conway will almost certainly replace Faf du Plessis.

Robin Uthappa will be a certainty to replace Raina at No. 3. The former Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batter has seen some success in that position. He will be eager to get an extended run with the side after being traded from the Royals last season.

The middle-order remains the same with Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube taking up the next five slots. Chahar might be one of the players who will take their No. 7 or 8 slot, lending more depth to their batting.

The advantage Chennai have is that they have a balanced and competitive playing XI on paper — something that is a challenge for most teams that have focused on major firepower.

Here's our predicted XI that the Super Kings will look to deploy during IPL 2022:

Player Role Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Devon Conway Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Robin Uthappa Batter Ambati Rayudu Batter MS Dhoni WK/C Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Dwayne Bravo All-rounder Deepak Chahar Bowler Adam Milne Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

