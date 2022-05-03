IPL 2022: Predicting the top 3 wicket-takers in the GT vs PBKS match

The Gujarat Titans will battle it out against the Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in match number 48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday, May 3. Rahul Tewatia pulled off the ultimate heist for Gujarat in the first fixture between the two sides in IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium.

The high-flying Titans have lost only one game all season, winning eight of their nine games so far as they sit comfortably in the top spot in the points table. The Kings, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold in this tournament and have slipped to eighth place with just four wins from nine matches.

Gujarat Titans will be favorites coming into this contest as they look to ride on the wave of confidence they are on. With plenty of firepower on both sides, the bowlers will have to pull their weight in this contest on what might be a tricky surface.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could take the most wickets in this contest.

#3 Mohammed Shami

When it comes to powerplay specialists, they don't get better than Mohammed Shami. The Gujarat pacer has been in rollicking form this season, especially in the first six overs. He leads the wicket-taking charts in the powerplay with eight wickets to his name at an economy rate of 6.73.

The leading wicket-taker for Gujarat Titans with 14 wickets, Shami will once again be rearing to go up against his former side. If there is some movement off the surface for the seamers, Shami could have the edge over the Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal.

#2 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada has been a wicket-taking machine in the IPL. In the last three seasons, the South African has taken over 60 wickets. The current leading wicket-taker for the Punjab Kings has been in fine form once again this season, with 13 wickets to his name.

Much like Shami, Rabada has been in stellar form during the powerplay in this IPL. Coming in hot on the back of a four-wicket haul in his previous contest, the Punjab pacer will look to lead the way for his side once more.

#1 Rashid Khan

There is a new all-rounder in town and his name is Rashid Khan. The Afghani ace leg-spinner has shown his worth with bat and ball, winning games for his new franchise. With the ball in hand, Rashid has taken nine wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 7.11.

The Titans spinner recorded figures of 3/22 in the previous encounter between the two sides. His potential head-to-head against Liam Livingstone promises to be a thrilling encounter, with the Afghan bowler looking to get the better of the Englishman again.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar