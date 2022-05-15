IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw discharged from hospital after being treated for typhoid

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw, who was admitted to the hospital a few days ago, has been discharged after being treated for a bout of typhoid.

The Delhi-based franchise confirmed the news through an official update on Twitter and mentioned that the 22-year-old is currently being monitored by the DC medical team in the team hotel. Their statement read:

"Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been discharged from the hospital where he was being treated for a bout of typhoid. Shaw has returned to the team hotel where he is currently recuperating, while being monitored by the DC medical team."

However, the Capitals haven't yet mentioned when Shaw is likely to return to the field.

Delhi Capitals struggled with their opening combination after Prithvi Shaw's hospitalization

The Delhi Capitals have been struggling to find a settled opening combination after Prithvi Shaw's hospitalization. The franchise has tried a couple of combinations only to find little success.

After Prithvi was ruled out for a few games, the Delhi team first paired up Mandeep Singh to open the innings with Australia's David Warner. However, Mandeep scored a duck in the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and was benched for the next match.

For the games against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR), KS Bharat was tasked to face the new ball. But the wicket-keeper batter returned with scores of 8(5) and 0(2) in those two matches.

Prithvi, on the other hand, had provided the team with some lightning starts, thereby taking some pressure of Warner as well before his illness. In nine matches, the Thane-born batter mustered 259 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 160. He also registered two half-centuries.

Delhi Capitals will be hoping that Shaw returns for their next match against the Punjab Kings on 16 May 2022. with just two games in the league phase left to play The team has won six out of 12 games so far and will look to win both their remaining matches in order to stand a chance of making the playoffs.

