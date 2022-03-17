IPL 2022: Punjab Kings reveal their new jersey

Punjab Kings (PBKS) unveiled their jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Thursday.

With a typical combination of red and gold and a blended lion pattern in the middle, the kit looked almost the same as the previous season with only a few minor tweaks in the pattern.

PBKS revealed the kit via a short video posted on their official social media handles. It was matched by a caption in Punjabi, reading:

"Aa gaye ne assi, reveal karan layi saddi navi jersey! (We have arrived to reveal our new jersey!)"

The initial fan reactions to the reveal were mixed. While some felt that, unlike other teams, continuity in jerseys was good, others weren't too happy with the similarities. Here are some of the top reactions to the Punjab Kings' post:

Uday Kiran @udyktweets @PunjabKingsIPL When the effort put into making this video is more than to design the jersey! @PunjabKingsIPL When the effort put into making this video is more than to design the jersey! 😑😑😑

ravii pareek @RAVIIPAREEK

Btw jersy is decent. @PunjabKingsIPL Have to see this jersey with a microscope to find any diffrence from the last year's jersey🧐Btw jersy is decent. @PunjabKingsIPL Have to see this jersey with a microscope to find any diffrence from the last year's jersey🧐😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Btw jersy is decent.

Sujan Gowda @Suj35142278 @PunjabKingsIPL thank you for not changing much..we dont get connected if jerseys keep changing every year @PunjabKingsIPL thank you for not changing much..we dont get connected if jerseys keep changing every year

ProtoBot_X @Protobot_X @PunjabKingsIPL Jersey copied from RCB and logo from CSK 🤣🤣 @PunjabKingsIPL Jersey copied from RCB and logo from CSK 🤣🤣

Anonymous @OnlyKKPItIs @PunjabKingsIPL Navi jersey? This looks like the same as last year's @PunjabKingsIPL Navi jersey? This looks like the same as last year's 👀

The franchise underwent a major rebranding last season, changing its name from Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings and scrapping the red and white combination for red and gold. So, more glaring changes weren't expected this year anyway.

And while the jersey has remained more or less the same, the team sports an entirely new look for this season. Mayank Agarwal has replaced his good friend KL Rahul as captain after the latter's move to the new team Lucknow Super Giants.

The team has a much stronger bowling attack led by Kagiso Rabada and a more experienced batting lineup with Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan. Fans will want to believe that this is the Punjab Kings' best chance to clinch their maiden IPL trophy in a long, long time.

Punjab Kings IPL 2022 Full Schedule:

March 27 - PBKS vs RCB - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium

April 1 - KKR vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

April 3 - CSK vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium

April 8 - PBKS vs GT - 7:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium

April 13 - MI vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune

April 17 - PBKS vs SRH - 3:30 PM - Brabourne Stadium

April 20 - DC vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune

April 25 - PBKS vs CSK - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

April 29 - PBKS vs LSG - 7:30 PM - MCA Stadium, Pune

May 3 - GT vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium

May 7 - PBKS vs RR - 3:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

May 13 - RCB vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Brabourne – CCI

May 16 - PBKS vs DC - 7:30 PM - DY Patil Stadium

May 22 - SRH vs PBKS - 7:30 PM - Wankhede Stadium

Edited by Samya Majumdar