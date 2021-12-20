IPL 2022: Ranking CSK's player retentions

It wasn't a surprise that Chennai's very own was retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2022.

MS Dhoni has been CSK's undisputed leader and 'Captain Cool' since the inception of the IPL and it was only natural to see the side give the former India skipper a fitting end to his journey in the marquee tournament.

It's safe to say that Dhoni will see off his career as a player at CSK before probably returning in a mentor-cum-coach capacity. As far as player retention goes, the fact that the side retained Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, and Ravindra Jadeja along with Dhoni shows the team is already looking to rebuild the core that once comprised of Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo.

On that note, we rank CSK's IPL 2022 retentions.

Chennai Super Kings get 9/10 for their retentions ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

And why not? They have always been one of the business-savvy and street-smart teams in the IPL. Ravindra Jadeja has been the side's bonafide all-rounder and retaining him for INR 16 crores shows the faith that has been placed in the Saurashtra star.

With 227 runs and 13 wickets to show for in the last IPL, the southpaw has yet again proved his value as a player. He has been part of the CSK leadership group and needless to say is one of the fittest cricketers in the country.

Ali and Gaikwad at INR six and eight crores are absolute steals as the duo get an extended run of the same franchise even though they will be left with INR 48 crores.

The former has been in tremendous touch in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, notching up 603 runs from five games at a whopping average of 150.75 and a SR of 112.92 with four centuries to show.

CSK will again look to bolster their squad with a bunch of T20I specialists who also come with a stellar track record in Tests and ODIs. Faf du Plessis was a classic example.

With this in mind, CSK gets a 9/10 for their tactical moves during the retentions ahead of IPL 2022.

CSK's IPL 2022 auction challenges:

(i) Find a solid opener alongside Gaikwad

(ii) Beef up the No.3 and middle-order with batters capable of being anchors and aggressors

(iii) Build a solid pace attack that's reliable

Also Read Article Continues below

(iv) Manage to land at least one super star for good money.

Edited by Rohit Mishra