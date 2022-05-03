IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: MCA Stadium pitch history, stats

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 49th match of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Both franchises need a win to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

While RCB are on a three-match losing streak at the moment, CSK have managed only three wins from nine matches. CSK emerged victorious in their previous battle against RCB earlier this season. The Bangalore-based franchise will be keen to avenge that loss tomorrow.

Ahead of the game between RCB and CSK, here's a look at some important stats you need to know from previous games hosted by Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

MCA Stadium T20 stats

T20 matches played: 47

Matches won by teams batting first: 24

Matches won by teams batting second: 23

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 211/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2018

Lowest team score: 73 - Punjab Kings vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Highest individual score: 106 - Shane Watson (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2018

Highest successful run chase: 196/7 - Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 161

MCA Stadium Last Match

Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 13 runs in the last game at this venue. CSK received an invitation to bat first from SRH skipper Kane Williamson. Half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway powered Chennai to a score of 202/2 in the first innings.

Chasing 203 to win the match, SRH finished with 189/6 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran top-scored for Hyderabad with a 33-ball 64.

The MCA Stadium boundary length was easy to clear for the batters as they smashed 21 sixes in 40 overs. A total of eight wickets fell in the match, with pace bowlers scalping seven of them.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee