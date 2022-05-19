IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: 3 player battles to watch out for

Things have changed quite a bit since the last time Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) met. While the new franchise have already coasted to the IPL 2022 playoffs, RCB find themselves in a must-win situation and hope for one of the other match results to go their way.

The good news: Neither of the teams have lost their matches at the Wankhede Stadium so far this season. Bad news from RCB's perspective: A win doesn't guarantee Faf du Plessis' men a spot in the top four unless the Delhi Capitals (DC) lose to the Mumbai Indians (M) in their final match.

For now, the focus for both teams will be to fire on all cylinders. While Gujarat will look to gain more momentum, Bangalore will look for a clinical outing and give themselves every chance possible to make the playoffs.

Player battles between both the sides will make a massive difference, and ahead of the key clash, we take a look at the matchups to watch out for.

#1 RCB talisman Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Shami

The last time Virat Kohli was dismissed, he looked up towards the heavens pleading for something to go his way. This hasn't happened thus far in IPL 2022 where he has managed just 236 runs from 13 matches at an average of 19.67 and a strike rate of 113.46.

He will be up against Titans pace spearhead Mohammed Shami. The seamer has bagged 18 wickets from 13 games and is the leading wicket-taker for the side. His swing and nippy pace can be a challenge for Kohli, who has found ways to be dismissed in this edition.

#2 Josh Hazlewood vs Shubman Gill

Technique meets tight lengths in this clash. While Josh Hazlewood had a torrid game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), he will be eager to fire back and send GT's top order packing.

Shubman Gill has breached the 400-run mark in IPL 2022 and will be pivotal as the side preps for the playoffs. The idea heading into this match will be to iron out his creases before they prepare to either face Lucknow or Rajasthan in Qualifier 1.

Hazlewood has been among the wickets for RCB. He heads into this clash with 13 wickets from nine matches.

#3 Dinesh Karthik vs Rashid Khan

Much of RCB's final stretch flourishes have come from Dinesh Karthik's blade and the same will be expected from the veteran batter as he faces off against a genuine threat from Rashid Khan.

The Afghan tweaker has been among the wickets in the last three matches he's played, and the onus will be on dismissing the Challengers' in-form batter. This player-battle might just be the deciding factor.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava