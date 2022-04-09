IPL 2022: RCB vs MI telecast channel list and live streaming details

Mumbai Indians will play their fourth match of IPL 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight in Pune. Former five-time champions MI have struggled to get going in the 2022 season so far. They have played three games and lost all three of them.

On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have registered two wins in three matches. They kicked off their campaign with a defeat against Punjab Kings but bounced back in style with wins over Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Big names like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah will be in action during this IPL 2022 fixture. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2022 telecast channel list in India

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the fixture between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Bangla, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

IPL 2022 Telecast channel list in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Here are the live streaming and telecast details for fans living in Canada, Australia, USA, UK and UAE:

USA & Canada: Willow TV

England: Sky Sports

Australia: FOX Sports

UAE: beIN Sports.

Today IPL match time

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. The start time for Canada is 10:30 AM, and according to Gulf Standard Time, the game will begin at 6:00 PM.

Fans in Australia will have to stay up late because this match will begin at 1:00 AM on April 10 Down Under. The first ball of this contest will be bowled at 2:00 PM in the UK.

