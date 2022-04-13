×
IPL 2022, RR vs GT: DY Patil Stadium pitch history, stats

Rahul Tewatia will play against his former franchise tomorrow in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Apr 13, 2022 07:30 PM IST
Preview

After suffering their first loss in IPL 2022 a few nights ago, Gujarat Titans (GT) will take the field at the DY Patil Stadium again on Thursday against the Rajasthan Royals. GT started their campaign with a hat-trick of victories, but the Hardik Pandya-led outfit suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game.

The Rajasthan Royals have also won three out of their four matches. The Royals are coming off a close win against the Lucknow Super Giants in their previous match.

Before Navi Mumbai plays host to the first-ever battle between Gujarat and Rajasthan in IPL history, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches that have taken place at this venue.

DY Patil Stadium T20 stats

Mud, mud ke na dekh, mud, mud ke... 👀 No looking back, Titans! 💪#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe https://t.co/2ODGMHK1G9

T20 matches played: 15

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 11

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 216/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score: 112/8 - Punjab Kings vs. Pune Warriors, 2011

Highest successful run chase: 208/5 - Punjab Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Average 1st innings score: 154

DY Patil Stadium last match

First win ku #WhistlePodu 🥳💛#CSKvRCB #Yellove 🦁 https://t.co/VJtaA92h22

In the previous game at the DY Patil Stadium, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a high-scoring encounter. RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to field first.

Half-centuries from Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube guided CSK to 216/4 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB finished with 193/9 in their 20 overs to lose the game by 23 runs.

Also Read Article Continues below

A total of 13 wickets fell in that contest, with spinners accounting for nine of them. Batters from the two franchises smacked 24 sixes in 40 overs of that contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
